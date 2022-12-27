In the few months since River Bar & Grill opened on North Market Street in Frederick, owner Jaime Hernández has heard murmurs that his traditional Mexican and Salvadoran restaurant has good tacos — maybe the best in town.
“It’s the customers saying it, not me,” Hernández said with a big grin.
Jaime Hernández and his wife, Eda Rosa, are running the restaurant at 129 N. Market St. together. The couple also own Habanero Tacos Bar & Grill on South Jefferson Street and J&V El Eden Restaurant on West Patrick Street.
Juber Rosa is also a co-owner of River Bar & Grill.
In addition to tacos, the River Bar & Grill menu includes a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, such as tortas, a Mexican sandwich built on a savory bread, with a choice of marinated meat and toppings like avocado, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Although Hernández is Salvadorean, River Bar & Grill’s general manager, David Vasquez, is Mexican, and brought with him a few familiar dishes when he started at the restaurant.
His personal favorite is River Bar & Grill’s parrilladas, a hefty dish that includes five types of marinated and grilled meat, served on a sizzling hot platter with sides and guacamole.
Vasquez said he appreciates the creative license that Hernández allows him and his staff and that Hernández is always open to new ideas for the menu.
Vasquez said he likes working for Latinos in a small business, which gives him a chance to shape the menu.
River Bar & Grill has no connection to its predecessor at that space, Royal Tandoor Indian Cuisine and Buddha Lounge, which closed after about six months in business.
River Bar & Grill seats 78 customers and has 12 employees, Vasquez said.
Both Vasquez and Hernández view the restaurant as family-friendly, a place where you can have a peaceful dinner with your spouse or friends, although it will serve margaritas, sangria and other drinks.
Of their Salvadoran menu options, Vasquez highlighted the pupusas — masa flour pockets that the restaurant fills with cheese and pork or just cheese — as a customer favorite.
