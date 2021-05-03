A $500,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket was claimed at the 7-Eleven at 7729 Sundays Lane in Frederick last week, according to a press release from the Maryland Lottery.
The ticket was from the Bonus Bingo X20 game, which has a top prize of $500,000. There are now five top remaining prizes in the state.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven but had to be claimed at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, as do all tickets with more than $25,000 in winnings.
The winning ticket was the biggest of all claimed this week. Maryland saw a total of 34 winners who claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and in total, Maryland Lottery paid out $34.8 million in prizes.
The lottery supports state programs like education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment.
