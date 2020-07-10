A glimpse of Warehouse Cinemas before it opens later this month

The new Warehouse Cinemas on U.S. 40 is unrecognizable from the old Frederick Towne Mall corridor it occupies, designed with orange accents, industrial details and black ceilings. If a customer didn't know any better, they would never guess an old mall is on the other side of the lobby's walls.
That’s intentional. Warehouse Cinemas President and CEO Rich Daughtridge doesn’t want to rely on retail to get people to come to the movies anymore.
Nor does he think he needs to.
Through Warehouse Cinemas, Daughtridge wants to make going to the movies an entirely unique experience. That’s why the cinema has 28 self-serve beer taps and a full bar, why customers can bring in-house “gourmet comfort food” into the theater and why the plush leather seats recline fully and even have warmers.
Daughtridge says he’s bringing more value to a standard movie ticket. At Warehouse, that means paying $5 for a Tuesday show and up to $12 for a standard weekend show. The highest ticket prices cap at $14, which are for shows in the premium Dolby Atmos theater.
“It’s a premium experience and product. At the same time, we're trying to keep the price point at a level that really allows people to go to the movies,” Daughtridge said. “I think what's going to happen in Frederick ... people just spend more entertainment dollars on movies because we offer a price point that was a little bit more affordable, or more value-oriented.”
The movie theater is expected to open later this month — pending Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan — with restrictions in place. Warehouse Cinemas is the first tenant of the entertainment venue District 40, which is expected to draw other businesses such as bowling alleys and restaurants.
“Our staff is ready to go, protocol is ready to go, our COVID stuff is very detailed,” Daughtridge said. “… It really depends on Gov. Hogan and the spikes that have happened recently.”
Inside the theater
Warehouse Cinemas, as suggested by its name, has an industrial, eco-modern design, utilizing reclaimed wood and shipping containers as repeated features. Daughtridge, who previously owned theaters in Hagerstown, said his team has spent the past six years developing the Warehouse brand.
Used shipping containers in black, blue and orange have been implemented throughout the space. One has been transformed into a bright-orange, full-service bar in the concession area. The doors have even been used as the entrances to the individual theaters.
Warehouse has seven auditoriums with 60 seats, two with 109 seats and one Dolby Atmos auditorium with 142 seats.
“This is where you want to watch Star Wars,” Daughtridge said of the Dolby Atmos theater, which has a bigger screen and bigger speakers than its smaller counterparts.
A feature that’s unique to Warehouse Cinemas is its patent-pending “SkyVUE” technology. The screens are all tilted forward, at an angle that complements the downward angle of the sloped floor. It also accounts for the angle of the recliners.
The design is meant to provide a better viewing experience for any seat in the theater. According to Daughtridge, watching a movie in the front row at Warehouse will be much more pleasant than at a regular theater.
Impact on the Golden Mile
Warehouse Cinemas is one of the first tenants of District 40, an entertainment venue set to occupy the old Frederick Towne Mall. A new Indian restaurant, Taj Mahal, and Frederick Furniture are the two newest tenants of the mall site, but they signed with the landlord before Coldwell Banker got involved and developed the District 40 idea, said commercial real estate specialist Faraz Cheema.
Two more “anchor” businesses are in the process of signing leases with District 40, but Cheema could not disclose any more information.
Sandra Wastler, president of the Golden Mile Alliance, said she thinks the opening of Warehouse Cinemas will be the spark that brings other businesses to the old mall.
“To us, getting businesses into the mall is going to be a major impact for the entire Golden Mile. It's going to bring people into the business, and you're not going to come just for the movie,” she said. “You're going to stop and have dinner, you're going to stop and have ice cream afterward.”
The Frederick Towne Mall officially closed in 2013, although it sat mostly empty for several years prior to that. While alternate plans for the space have been made in the past, such as a Walmart, they always fell through.
The Golden Mile Alliance sees the empty mall as a drawback for U.S. 40, which provides a western gateway to Frederick. When Wastler first moved to Frederick in the 1970s, she said the Golden Mile was the place to go shopping, go to the movies and dine out.
“And it's been up and down over the last few years, but I think it's really on an upswing,” Wastler said.
Daughtridge says he expects to bring between 300,000 and 400,000 people to the movie theater a year. And that could be big for the surrounding businesses.
Investment in the area has been on the upswing, Wastler said. For example, the German grocery store Lidl will be moving into the old Kmart location, and new independent businesses like @VR, 4 The Love of Sweets and MiPueblo Market have recently opened on 40.
“With an impressive façade uplift at this former Frederick Towne Mall location, you can see the revitalization efforts take shape right in front of you,” Mary Ford-Naill, economic development manager for the city of Frederick, wrote in an email. “Warehouse Cinemas has made a significant investment in the Golden Mile community and this project will be simply catalytic for the area.”
Movies in the time of COVID
Daughtridge is prepared to open the theater at half capacity, and already has safety measures in place for the opening. Masks will be required in the lobby and in the theater until customers are settled in their seats. When seated in the theater, and when eating or drinking, customers will be permitted to remove their masks.
When buying tickets, customers will choose their own seats. The point of sale system will automatically provide a two-seat buffer — six feet — in between each group of customers.
So if a family of four buys four tickets to a movie and picks the middle row, the two seats on either side of their group of four seats will be unavailable to customers to purchase.
Fountain drinks and self-serve beer will also not be available during the initial opening to limit the amount of high-touch zones in the concession area.
Another concern is the impact the virus will have on the movie industry as a whole. Many film studios have decided to delay their premieres until they can safely play in theaters. However, there are several summer flicks still set to release in the next few months, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.”
He figures the movie theater will also be doing throwback movies and special events.
Daughtridge said the company has been pushing for the opening of indoor recreation, and is confident Warehouse can make customers feel as safe as possible.
“We're trying to be more strict than some of the other guidelines that are out there, just to do the right thing ... and make people more comfortable about coming out to the movies,” he said.
(2) comments
Solved soon...
I wish this business success....I love the concept and have been to the lietersburg theater many times. Love it. Hope this virus is some Ed soon and people can wear their dammmes masked so this can work for everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.