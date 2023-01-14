A whole latte fun: Gravel & Grind hosts Barista Throwdown

Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Geram Alsten, left, competes against Kristi Squires in the final round of the Gravel & Grind Barista Throwdown Saturday in downtown Frederick. Alsten beat more than a dozen competitors to win the latte art portion of the competition.
Kelly Hunt took off her fanny pack before getting behind the counter of Gravel & Grind. She meant business.
She and her husband, Logan Hunt, were facing off in the first round of the coffee and bike shop’s first Barista Throwdown, a competition of latte art. Their task: Make a latte with a heart design.
Neither of them have poured latte art.
“The steamed milk will make it into the cup,” Logan said. “What it will look like, I can’t tell you. It may just be a puddle.”
Kelly beat Logan, and advanced to the second round.
Sixteen people, both veteran baristas and first-timers, faced off trying to get the perfect steamed milked, followed by a perfect pour, to win the pot of $160. Each round had a different latte art. The final was a free pour.
Geram Alsten, a barista for four years, was the winner.
He said his opponent in the final, Gravel & Grind barista Kristi Squires, should have won, but he was happy nonetheless.
“This was the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Alsten said.
The competition was filled with reactions from the dozens who attended.
Sometimes, it would be sighs of awe from a beautiful tulip design, a laugh from art that looked more like chocolate milk or sharp gasp when two cups had art that were both pristine.
Some latte art fans stayed close to the TV that showed an overhead view of the art, talking about the symmetry and foam in certain lattes and which ones they think should be the winner.
The lattes also couldn’t go to waste, so attendees drank the finished artwork. With the copious amounts of caffeine consumed, the energy in the shop only increased.
When Alsten and Squires were steaming their milk and pacing in the final, the crowd sang along to “The Final Countdown,” which was blasting in the room.
Marissa Temple signed up for the latte art competition at the last minute. She and her husband, John, are regulars at the cafe, Marissa said.
They heard that Gravel a& Grind wanted to make these community events a regular occurrence and came out to support the shop.
John was excited to see the talents of the baristas, particularly the ones he knew personally.
“I've heard rumblings of things that, like, they can do. I'm kind of curious about that,” he said.
The Throwdown wasn't the only competition. Before the latte art, there was judging of coffee made by home roasters. Three people competed, as other roasters sipped their coffee and judged their work.
SJ Wiegand, a barista and the host of the showdown, was excited to see so many people show up at Gravel & Grind. This was a way for the coffee and bike shop to reassert itself into the community, she said.
Gravel & Grind had a location on Carroll Street that closed in 2018, owner Tracy Hathaway said. It opened back up on East 6th Street in 2022.
This was its way to get back out in the community and get people as excited about coffee as the shop is, she said.
Gravel & Grind will hold the competition again next year, she said.
“I'm super happy with the turnout and the enthusiasm and you know, singing in 'The Final Countdown' in the last competition, so really excited about it all,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.