After seven years, Monica Pearce said she feels like she’s finally getting a chance to catch her breath.
Until now, Pearce, founder of Frederick’s Tenth Ward Distilling Company, said she’s been focused on just meeting demand for the growing company.
Tenth Ward Distillery Company owner Monica Pearce poses for a portrait during a seven-year anniversary party at the facility on Sunday.
But as the East Patrick Street distillery wrapped up a week-long celebration of its seventh anniversary on Sunday, Pearce said she can begin to strategize around how she wants the company to grow.
Its gin, bourbon, Maryland rye, and absinthe are currently distributed in five states across the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as Washington, D.C. And while Pearce said she doesn’t have any ambitions to be a national brand, she would like to continue to grow those regional sales.
Tenth Ward began in a space of about 1,600 square feet on Frederick’s Church Street, which included their production facility and a tasting room where they could serve samples of their products. They’ve been in their Patrick Street storefront for five years, and in 2021 they moved their production facility to a space near the Frederick Municipal Airport.
Although she’d always enjoyed whiskey, it didn’t really seem like a livelihood. But she’d been involved in the hospitality business for a long time, since starting as a waitress at the Waffle House at 14.
She moved on to a Washington nonprofit that specialized in conservation issues, but she wasn’t entirely satisfied with her work. She decided to take the leap.
“I just had one of those days, and I just said ‘Screw it,’ and I quit my job and emptied my bank account,” she said Sunday.
Pearce grew up in Frederick, and thinks it was a good decision to start a business in a city that she was familiar with. The economic development departments for both the city and the county have been great in working with the local distilleries, wineries, and breweries, Pearce said.
“Economic development has made it a priority,” she said, working with businesses to help them know what permits they need, who they’ll need to talk with at the state level, and other important points.
Tenth Ward was one of the first distilleries to settle in Frederick, and Pearce said she’s been pleased at how much the craft beverage industry has grown in both the city and the county.
“I want everybody in our industry to be successful and make delicious product,” Pearce said.
Frederick County is an “awesome” location that draws customers from D.C. and Baltimore, as well as other areas, she said.
On weekends, about half of Tenth Ward’s customers are from out of town, she said.
That includes Ken Hughes, although he’s hardly a stranger to the business.
More than six years ago, Hughes and his wife were traveling from their home in Phillipsburg, N.J., and stopped to stay overnight in Frederick. They found a brochure for Tenth Ward, and dropped in for a visit to the site on Church Street. Pearce served him a smoked rye whiskey, and Hughes has been coming to Frederick regularly ever since.
His visits have given him a chance to explore the city’s breweries, restaurants and stores. The craft beverage industry is clearly “part of the ecosystem of the town,” Hughes said.
Frederick resident Brandon Smith has been to Tenth Ward for nearly three years. Every other Sunday, he stops in and has a cocktail.
“This is easily my favorite place downtown,” he said.
Smith said he likes to support female-owned businesses, and the bartenders and atmosphere give the place a good vibe.
“The whole ambience of the place is just laid back, relaxed,” he said.
Behind the bar, Aimee LoPresti poured colorful liquids into shakers, tossed in some ice, and poured the mixtures into glasses.
Presentation is important, she and Smith agreed, as LoPresti added slices of fruit to a drink.
“You don’t just drink with your mouth. You drink with your eyes and your nose,” LoPresti said.
As Pearce ponders the distillery’s next moves, Hughes reflected on watching the business expand from the tiny space on Church Street to the large Patrick Street space.
“It’s so impressive how she’s grown,” he said.
