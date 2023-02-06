Frederick baseball fans have five options from which to choose as part of a contest to name the city's newest baseball team.
The team received more than 1,500 suggestions for the new Atlantic League's team name, with the five finalists announced Monday morning.
The five potential team names are:
- Bone Shakers
- Ghost Hounds
- Rail Frogs
- Sawbones
- Screaming Alpacas
Starting Monday at noon, fans will have two weeks to choose their top two favorites, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operation Chuck Domino said.
The team will take the field with their new name on June 23.
For the first 50 games of the season, while uniforms and other paraphernalia are prepared, they will play in jerseys featuring question marks in the colors of the Maryland state flag.
While informally known as the Question Marks, the team will for now officially be known as the Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball team, said Greg Baroni, CEO and managing general partner of Attain Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
I’d prefer no team to one with any of those names.
