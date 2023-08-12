Black-owned business showcase
Dasha Ali (right), owner of Makeup N Go, and her sister Danielle Ali stand at the table for Makeup N Go at Marketing Solutions and Events' third annual Black-owned business showcase.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

At the center of the Francis Scott Key Mall on Saturday, tables stood surrounding the large fountain, featuring a range of products and services. Some offered jewelry and apparel, while others featured handmade skin and hair products.

The small businesses at the tables were participating in Marketing Solutions and Events' third annual Black-owned business showcase. The company hosted a series of Black-owned business showcases on Saturday at different malls across the country, including the Francis Scott Key Mall.

