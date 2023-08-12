At the center of the Francis Scott Key Mall on Saturday, tables stood surrounding the large fountain, featuring a range of products and services. Some offered jewelry and apparel, while others featured handmade skin and hair products.
The small businesses at the tables were participating in Marketing Solutions and Events' third annual Black-owned business showcase. The company hosted a series of Black-owned business showcases on Saturday at different malls across the country, including the Francis Scott Key Mall.
Some of the businesses participating in Frederick's showcase included IAGO, Makeup N Go, BJCUTZME, Spiritual Pathways and Holistic Healing and House of Adonis Blue.
For many of the businesses, this year was their first year participating in this specific expo.
Dasha Ali, who's based in Frederick and is the owner of Makeup N Go, said this was her first year at the showcase. Ali is a traveling makeup artist and will go wherever a client is, whether that's their residence or a venue, to provide makeup services.
Ali has had a passion for doing makeup since she was 16, but she said she officially created a business for it last April. At the showcase, Ali said she was doing "mini makeovers" for $20 to demonstrate her skills and give clients a glimpse of what services they would receive when booking her.
Ali said she believes showcases like Saturday's were important to amplify small businesses and owners who are part of underrepresented communities.
"I'm really glad to be here and to have the opportunity to share my talents with others," Ali said. "Just creating opportunities like this ... it also inspires other people who don't feel like their voices are heard that there's opportunities for them as well."
Ashley Young, owner of IAGO, said she's traveled to other states to participate in similar showcases.
Young said the name IAGO stands for I Am God's Own. She said she started her business in 2020 to "help others witness through what they wear." IAGO focuses on Christian faith-based apparel. The products range from smaller goods like pens and bracelets to clothing like sweatsuits, shirts and onesies.
Young said the showcase gives small business owners the opportunity to connect with community members and have conversations with people of different backgrounds and beliefs.
"These young entrepreneurs are sharing their goals and visions. And obviously seeing their dream manifested through their business with people that they may never even meet again in life," she said. "I'm ultimately hoping to see everyone reach whatever their goals are and God take it even beyond."
For Malik Adisa-Ajene, this year was his second year participating in Marketing Solutions and Events' showcase. Adisa-Ajene is the founder of Spiritual Pathways Holistic Healing. His table included body oils, body wash, herbal teas and skin products. He also was selling jewelry, such as earrings and bracelets.
Adisa-Ajene said he began selling holistic wellness products in 1996 with a friend and began selling products on his own in 2004. His wife began collaborating with him from 2004 to 2006, selling her own goods like baby clothing and jewelry alongside his products.
Adisa-Ajene stepped away from his business to focus on his wife's products after that. After his wife died in 2021, Adisa-Ajene picked up his business again through Spiritual Pathways and Holistic Healing. He incorporated selling jewelry as an homage to his wife.
Adisa-Ajene said Saturday's showcase helps shed light on small businesses who don't have the same resources as larger companies to market themselves.
"If we're working full-time, it gives us the opportunity to create and supplement our income. ... I'm thankful that these things are presented to us," he said. "We need support from our community."
