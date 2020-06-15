When Natasha Valencia opened her bakery, 4 The Love of Sweets in January, she felt confident in her business plan that she had been working on for years.
But there was one thing she hadn’t planned.
“I didn’t put a pandemic in my business plan,” Valencia said. “I didn't really think to put that in there, so it's definitely been a roller coaster.”
Valencia is one of many business owners in Frederick who opened their business mere months before the pandemic began, making a stressful and precarious time even moreso.
She’s also one of the few black business owners in Frederick. Black-owned businesses have nationally been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other demographics, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. About 440,000 black-owned businesses have closed nationally since April, a 41 percent decrease.
In recent weeks, however, black-owned businesses across the country have also seen outpourings of support, as customers promote their favorite local businesses online in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
James Smith, owner of Jerk N Jive on East Street, doesn't see anything wrong with specifically choosing to support black-owned businesses, like his own, in the community. He cited the systemic economic inequality between black and white communities in America.
“So I feel with that being the case, typically black businesses aren't able to survive because if you don’t have the support of the whole community, the business tends to fail,” Smith said. “So I think that was the purpose, that's what they were trying to accomplish, getting the whole community to support a business that serves food that a lot of people in the community haven’t been exposed to.”
Luckily, he’s felt a lot of support from the Frederick community within the last three years. He said something he loves about the restaurant is that he’ll often see all kinds of people getting food at the same time, from men in business suits to teenagers in sweatpants.
“We feel a broad audience,” Smith said.
Valencia feels similarly about people specifically pointing out black-owned businesses to support.
"There are very few black-owned businesses, unfortunately. I wish there were more where it wouldn’t even have to be asked," she said. "But I think it's great that everyone wants to come out and support their own community, and I think they're doing that across the board."
Opening up and closing up
Shantay DeMar, like Valencia, opened his business just a few months before the pandemic began. His virtual-reality outlet on Route 40, @VR, opened in November and closed in March. He was able to secure funding from various aid sources, which he credited to his background in finance and banking.
A study from the Center for Responsible Lending found that many black-owned businesses were more likely to not have employees, and therefore were disqualified from many forms of financial relief and aid.
Jerk N Jive and 4 The Love of Sweets were both able to secure some coronavirus relief as well. After closing her bakery and cafe for all of April, Valencia received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and was able to bring her staff back and open the doors.
Then, customers started posting pictures of her cupcakes and milkshakes on the Frederick County Takeout group, before it closed down. Her business was flooded with support from the community thereafter, eager to order take-out from her all-day brunch menu.
DeMar grew up in Frederick on the Golden Mile, and while he now lives in Clarksburg, he’s passionate about the community. He’s been working with the Boys and Girls Club to help with fundraisers, and he’s partnered with other small businesses in the area, including 4 The Love of Sweets.
“I definitely try to support a lot of the small businesses and the start-ups that come out, because at the end of the day I know the struggle to really grab a foothold, to really draw a customer base,” DeMar said.
He’s also involved in the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and the Golden Mile Alliance. While he doesn’t think the Golden Mile has been explicitly ignored by the city, he knows there’s more work to be done to bring it back on the map for new businesses.
“There's some great chain restaurants there but I think one thing that the Golden Mile has that really none of the other shopping centers have is the diversity,” DeMar said. “So I think if we promote that … it could really help tremendously.”
While Smith has been operating Jerk N Jive in the community for three years, he too is starting a new business venture. Jerk N Jive Kitchen and Bar, a second location which will be a full-service restaurant, is slated to open within the next few weeks. The pandemic put the plans on hold, but the restaurant is slated to open on 490 Prospect Boulevard. Smith hopes to become more involved with the community at his new location, just like he has at his first location. He regularly speaks to aldermen who come in to eat, provides catering for Frederick County Chamber of Commerce events and helped with Kavonte Duckett's 2018 city council campaign.
Valencia is in the process of applying to be on the board of the Golden Mile Alliance. She said the other business owners she knows have been supportive, and city Economic Development Manager Mary Ford Naill was a great resource when she first began developing the business last year.
Through the outpouring of support she's seen throughout the month of May, Valencia feels the love in Frederick.
"It was just so much time of uncertainty and then now ... it turned around thanks to the community."
