Craft Beverage Week to begin Sept. 12
Celebrate Frederick will kick-off Craft Beverage Week, sponsored by Homegrown Frederick, this Saturday, Sept. 12. The week will feature promotions, specialty drinks and small events throughout many of the the county’s distilleries, breweries and wineries. Promotions end Sept. 20.
The official Craft Beverage Week flyer is available through the Celebrate Frederick website. Participants who get signatures at eight or more locations will receive prizes donated by local businesses.
For more information, visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
Plamondon promotes Gutierrez
Emily Gutierrez has been promoted to director of sales at Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick and Home2 Suites by Hilton Frederick.
Gutierrez has been with Plamondon Hospitality Partners since 2016 when she joined as a sales coordinator for the Frederick Mariott hotels sales team. She was promoted to sales manager in 2018.
“Emily has a proven track record of building strong relationships with our business customers and meeting their distinct needs,” said Michael Henningsen, executive vice president of operations for Plamondon Hospitality Partners. “She takes a solution-oriented approach and has a talent for thinking outside the box.
Middletown Valley Bank to open new branch
Middletown Valley Bank is planning to open a full-service branch with drive-up ATM in Waynesboro, PA. This new location will be Middle Valley's eighth full-service branch location, and the first outside the state of Maryland.
Additionally, John Blubaugh and Julie Sellers — both Waynesboro natives — recently joined the Bank’s Commercial Services Department. Blubaugh will serve as commercial market leader and Sellers as portfolio manager.
“John and Julie are tremendous additions to the Middletown Valley Bank team, and we are excited for them to bring the Absolutely Exceptional Experience to Waynesboro,” said Robert Goetz Jr., president and chief executive officer of Middletown Valley Bank. "Over the course of the past few years, we have focused on building and grown relationships in Franklin County, and the addition of a full-service branch is the next step in that commitment.”
The branch is expected to open in mid-2021.
McClintock Distilling sweeps awards
McClintock Distilling was named Maryland Distillery of the Year at the 11th annual New York International Spirits Competition.
Additionally, McClintock’s individual spirits took home 20 awards across the New York competition, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and the SIP Awards.
Specifically, the distillery’s whiskey received top accolades across all three competitions. The Bootjack Rye Whiskey earned a platinum award at the SIP Awards and the Matchstick Straight Burbon received the Innovation Award at the SIP. The Forager Gin, Reserve Gin and Epiphany Vodka also received honors across the competitions.
“We are so grateful for the recognition of our craft spirits and to be named Maryland Distillery of the Year is a huge honor for us. We have a lot of pride for our state and the amazing distilling community here,” said Braeden Bumpers, co-owner of McClintock Distilling. “To represent Maryland well on an international stage is incredibly rewarding.”
