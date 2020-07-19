South Mountain Creamery expands
South Mountain Creamery has acquired Trickling Springs Creamery in Chambersburg, PA. The acquisition will allow South Mountain Creamery to meet the growing demand they have seen in the last few months.
By September, South Mountain will be able to increase their milk production by 50 percent, from 23,000 gallons of milk processed per week to 35,000 gallons per week.
Chambersburg customers will still be able to receive their Trickling Springs organic products in addition to the South Mountain Creamery products.
South Mountain currently has 20,000 customers and 5,000 on the waiting list. They make about 9,000 deliveries per week to homes in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.
Additionally, the company recently bought space in a technology park in Aberdeen to be used as a distribution depot.
“Steady growth initiated our search for expansion space earlier this year, but the sudden increase of new business necessitated the need to accelerate our efforts,” said Tony Brusco, CEO of South Mountain Creamery.
Frederick Mutual names new Chief Information Officer
Frederick Mutual Insurance Company has promoted Paul Stenbjorn to the position of Chief Information Officer. Stenbjorn joined the company in 2019 as their Vice President of Information Technology. In the past, he has worked in technology management in various capacities, including serving as the Executive Director of the D.C. Board of Elections. He has over 25 years experience in his field.
Morgan-Keller names new director of Corporate Safety
Morgan-Keller has named Kate O’Hara as its director of Corporate Safety. O’Hara will work to enhance the company’s safety program through training and risk assessment.
O’Hara has 12 years of experience in the safety field and holds a Master of Science Degree in safety management from West Virginia University in Morgantown.
“We are pleased to have Kate join us here at Morgan-Keller,” said Taylor Davis, Morgan-Keller’s vice president and general manager. “In her role, she will help to promote and strengthen the safety culture we have in place here at Morgan-Keller.”
(2) comments
Their not there.
Morgan and Keller built homes in Middletown before they went commercial. There reputation is excellent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.