The turkey might still be in the oven, but the holiday shopping season is only moments away. And while it may be tempting to try to polish off your shopping list with a handful of clicks, area business leaders are encouraging keeping shopping local.
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, estimated 90 percent of the approximately 900 companies that are members of the chamber are small businesses. He said this helps illustrate why it’s so important to shop local.
“We’re really at our heart a small-business chamber,” Weldon said this week.
Weldon said he went for a walk through downtown Frederick Tuesday and visited a number of the businesses to check in.
“These store owners have gone through incredible lengths to stock up with items they think people will like for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” Weldon said.
Weldon suggests shopping locally may be one of the best ways to avoid shipping issues this holiday season.
“The best way to avoid supply chain issues is to walk into a brick-and-mortar shop and buy something they have,” he said. “And you will have made a new friend with a shop owner, who’s probably standing right behind the counter.”
While officials for the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Mount Airy Main Street Association said there are no plans specifically for Small Business Saturday, both said there are ongoing plans to help encourage local purchasing throughout the holiday season.
Alice Settle-Raskin, member of the Mount Airy Main Street Association’s board and chair of its economic restructuring committee, highlighted a number of the town’s efforts to encourage support for local business, including Mount Airy’s Shop Small to Win contest.
The contest, which continues through Dec. 5, allows shoppers who spent at least $25 at a Mount Airy small business to enter for the chance to win $4,500 in cash and $500 in gift cards to small businesses based in Mount Airy. To enter, go to the town’s website, mountairymd.org, to upload copies of your receipts.
Settle-Raskin also cited efforts such as Mount Airy’s Park & Main Holiday Pop-Up Shops. Located at 1 Park Ave. in Mount Airy, the pop-up shop offers a number of curiosities especially for the holiday season.
“Keeping dollars local helps out local business, which helps everyone locally,” Settle-Raskin said, adding that small businesses help foster a small-town, family feeling. “You have that community feel. Owners are on a first-name basis with you, and they treat you like family. They all care about you.”
The Downtown Frederick Partnership’s Frosty Friday event, held on Black Friday, will feature a number of attractions to encourage shoppers to come check out local businesses in the downtown area, including giveaways, holiday lights, live music and more. Some shops will have deals on Friday and through the weekend.
According to Weldon, it’s vital to promote local businesses, especially after the pandemic and its related economic troubles.
“I’m suggesting that people be hyper-generous, extra-generous, just because of what [the business owners] struggled through for the past 18 months to keep the lights on,” Weldon said. “They deserve your generosity more than ever. … These shops on our main streets are the lifeblood of the community.”
