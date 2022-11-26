'Twas a month before Christmas, and all through the Frederick Fairgrounds, the vendors and shoppers at the Maryland Christmas Show were getting into the holiday spirit.
There were even chestnuts roasting, if not quite over an open fire, then in a converted coffee roaster made in 1904.
Randy Bartlett of Frederick stood nearby, breaking nuts slightly open so they don't explode in the roaster.
They'll roast for about 15 minutes, then they're easy to peel open, he said, plucking a chestnut from a finished batch and pulling back the black shell to reveal the steaming meat inside.
Bartlett and his family run a stand at the festival full of classic candy, as they have for about 15 years, he said.
“I love it. It's old-fashioned candy, all the stuff kids my age ate growing up,” he said.
The show helps get people into the Christmas spirit, Bartlett said, as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” blared out of a speaker nearby, competing to be heard over the clank-clank of the chestnut roaster.
It wasn't quite a winter wonderland, with temperatures in the 60s. But the fairgrounds were still awash in Christmas sweaters and red and green decorations.
A large Christmas tree stood in the center of one of the halls, near where children and parents lined up for pictures with Santa.
Jeff Schott of Abbottstown, Pa. said he's been playing Santa for 30 years. He started out as an elementary school teacher.
“Five years [with a] real beard,” he said, tugging on his white whiskers.
Jamie Alascia, of Sugar Momma's Sweet Shoppe in Eldersburg, said sales had been solid at her table all morning, and she had sold out of most of her items by early in the afternoon.
The show was a good event with a good clientele, she said.
“It really starts getting people in the Christmas shopping spirit,” she said.
Nearby, Allen Schwender of Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County, handed out samples of the vineyard's products to people who stopped by Boordy's table.
Schwender said he's been coming to the show for years, and he likes being able to talk to customers face to face.
The spiced wassail with cinnamon and nutmeg, served warm, is very popular around the holidays, he said.
“Everybody's in the Christmas spirit,” Schwender said.
