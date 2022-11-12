The balmy weather Saturday didn't make it feel as if the holidays have arrived, but the atmosphere in Frederick and Ijamsville filled the air with festive cheer.
The basement of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Ijamsville was filled with Christmas trees, gift-wrapped boxes, and red and green trimming for the church's annual holiday bazaar.
All of the products, whether baked goods, candy, or arts and craft items, are made by members of the church, said Carolyn Baker, one of the bazaar's organizers.
Frostier temperatures do contribute to the atmosphere, she said.
“We don't like it when it's hot outside,” Baker said.
The crowds had been steady all morning at the small church along Green Valley Road, and most of the food as well as the products had been sold by late morning.
The volunteers had made 106 ham or turkey subs, and 123 quarts of soup ranging from chili and taco soup to bean, vegetable and beef.
While it's still nearly two weeks until Thanksgiving, people are preparing for the holidays now, Baker said.
Many people will also use the baked goods they buy Saturday for their Thanksgiving meals, she said.
Rochelle Andrews, the church's pastor who arrived in July, said her first bazaar had been “the coolest thing.”
Money from the bazaar will go toward donations to a food bank, as well as other community projects for the church, which has about a hundred members.
“We're small, but we do a lot of mighty things,” Andrews said.
The church has been holding the bazaar for at least 50 years, said Anna Mullineaux, who has been helping from the beginning.
Everyone has things they do best, but all are willing to pitch in to help with what's needed.
That camaraderie is the best part for Mullineaux.
“It's the fellowship, really,” she said.
At Calvary United Methodist Church, this year's bazaar has helped bring the congregation back together after the COVID pandemic, said Becky Isaacs, who helped organize the event.
“We feel like we're getting back to normal again,” Isaacs said.
The church had a pastor about eight years ago who wanted to hold a bazaar.
Isaacs had just retired and said she felt led to get involved.
“God kept tapping me on the shoulder saying, 'You know how to do this,'” she said.
The events give everyone in the church a chance to get involved, from seniors to the youth group, she said.
Betsy Bryant worked at a table selling gift baskets, and said everyone enjoys the bazaar each year.
She especially enjoys seeing old friends and meeting new people, and the holiday music and festive atmosphere.
The event just has “a happy feeling with all of it,” she said.
