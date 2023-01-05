Securing money to help restore the city's historic official clock in downtown Frederick is among the city's requests for the county's delegation to the General Assembly when the legislature's session begins next week.
At a meeting Wednesday morning, city officials briefed members of the delegation on the city's various requests.
All of the requests are associated with implementing parts of the city's strategic plan, Marc DeOcampo, director of strategic planning and executive projects, told the delegation members.
One request is for a $250,000 state bond bill to help renovate the Church Street structure that houses the official city clock.
Structural, siding, and roof components of the Municipal Clock Tower at Trinity Chapel at 10 W. Church St. must be replaced and renovated to keep it functioning safely, according to a presentation prepared for Wednesday's meeting.
The tower, which dates to 1807, is the oldest of all of the city's historic clustered spires, DeOcampo said Wednesday.
While Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ provides electricity to the four clock faces in the tower, the city maintains the clocks.
The city's other requests include:
- $1.5 million for engineering studies and design plans for the redesign of East Street from East South Street to North Market Street
- $200,000 to supplement a $200,000 city commitment of federal relief funds to renovate and rebrand the city’s soup kitchen to serve low-income families and people experiencing homelessness
- $2 million to supplement $5.4 million in existing COVID relief money for flood-control projects throughout the city
- $7 million to design and build seven multipurpose sports fields at the city’s Westside Regional Park
- $1.5 million to supplement $1.5 million in COVID relief money for repair and enhancements of parks that serve low- and moderate-income neighborhoods
- an unspecified amount of money from a $200 million statewide program, to be put toward the planning, design, and construction of a stadium for the Frederick Keys to help draw a Major League-affiliated team back to the city
- $500,000 to supplement $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant money to design and construct a new health center on the west side of the city
- $1 million to expand a Frederick Police Department crisis unit program and expand mental health services at a city Health and Human Services health clinic
- $1.7 million to install a solar canopy over the surface parking lot of the city’s new police headquarters, which is under development
- $500,000 to install charging station for electric vehicles in city parking garages and parks
- $500,000 toward the design and construction of various traffic-calming projects throughout the city.
The city realizes it's a long list, but all of the projects are ones that the city has put some of its own money into in some way, Mayor Michael O'Connor said Wednesday.
Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young said she was concerned that the requests come “somewhat late in the game” for some of them to be included in the state's upcoming budget.
Del.-elect Karen Simpson asked that the city provide information on what it has contributed to each project, and if any projects have gotten money from Frederick County.
Del. Jesse Pippy, the delegation's chairman, shared some of Lewis Young's concerns about timing, and asked that the city let the members know which projects they absolutely want to push for this year and which could wait a year or two.
O'Connor said the city would work on creating a prioritized list.
Simpson asked if city officials talked to incoming governor Wes Moore about any of the issues.
They have discussed the city's needs generally, but not specific requests, O'Connor said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.