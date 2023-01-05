Clock at Trinity Chapel
The clock on the spire of Trinity Chapel United Church of Christ in downtown Frederick

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Securing money to help restore the city's historic official clock in downtown Frederick is among the city's requests for the county's delegation to the General Assembly when the legislature's session begins next week.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, city officials briefed members of the delegation on the city's various requests.

