Freezing temperatures are expected to remain in Frederick County through the weekend before starting to rise early next week, as county residents continue to deal with power outages.
Temperatures should stay very cold through Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa said Saturday.
Temperatures in Frederick County reached as low as 4 degrees Saturday morning, with wind chill temperatures in the negative teens, Rosa said Saturday.
But while the chill will stick around for a few days, temperatures could be close to 60 degrees by New Year's Eve, he said.
“The big improvement, I think, is going to be on Tuesday,” he said.
Meanwhile, residents in parts of Frederick County continued to be without power Saturday afternoon.
More than 6,000 county customers were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Potomac Edison's website.
By far the largest number of outages was in the Middletown area, with 3,787 customers out of 4,921 affected, according to the website.
The area with the next most outages was Frederick, with 884 of 66,893 customers without power.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to numerous calls for trees down and some for power outages in Middletown Friday night and Saturday, but no emergencies related to the cold weather, spokesman Todd Wivell said in a text message Saturday.
Friday's power outages inspired Frey's Brewing Company near Libertytown to offer neighbors a warm place to spend the night if they needed it.
“We've got 8 futons – BYO pillows and blankets,” the company posted on Facebook. “We absolutely cannot do beer sales after 10, but we can offer a place to crash with heat, and we will feed ya.”
Thankfully, people in the area got their power back on soon after, and no one took them up on their offer to sleep over, Kerry Frey said Saturday.
