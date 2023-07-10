District East Closing
Buy Now

District East regular Mark Posthuma browses through the craft beers Friday afternoon as a steady stream of customers came through. The beer and wine store is slated to close Aug. 1.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

It was a mad dash in the local craft beer store District East on Friday.

Customers were toting numerous cans of beers, ciders and seltzers, as many as their hands could hold, to stock up on their favorite beverages.

Tags

(8) comments

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Wish I knew about it before now

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Been in it a few times. Really cool store and now it's gone! You could even get your growlers filled there.

Report Add Reply
LuvFrederick

Maryland gas stations or grocery stores to sell beer and wine. Congressman David Trone, who owns Total Wine won't ever let that happen. Not sure what they are talking about.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Sorry to see it go. Guess I didn't even know it existed. Lots of stores to buy beer, and it's somewhat surprising in this state we don't see beer and wine in grocery stores (though somehow World Market gets to dot that as well as some other non-alcohol specific stores). Wish the would have advertised at least once in a money mailer so we could know it's there. I can't find anything much other than IPAs that I have no interest in, and often can't find one of the several I do want. Gotta let people know you're out there. Sorry it's closing...I don't buy big name beers, ever.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

How obnoxious is it that there is a limit to liquor licenses?

Report Add Reply
rogy

Absolutely ludicrous! It’s an absurd control mechanism that should have been abolished long ago. They’ll do the same thing with pot vendors, given the chance.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Bunch of addicts is what we have here.

Report Add Reply
GQuill

Absolutely!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription