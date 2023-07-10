It was a mad dash in the local craft beer store District East on Friday.
Customers were toting numerous cans of beers, ciders and seltzers, as many as their hands could hold, to stock up on their favorite beverages.
They have until Aug. 1, when the store is scheduled to close its doors for the last time.
“I’m super proud of what we did for four and a half years. I am super grateful to our team and they did exactly what I was hoping to do,” owner Dennis Hoffman said. “And that was to create a community beer store that would bring new beers to Frederick.”
District East opened on North East Street in Frederick in April 2019 and became a place with over 1,000 local and rare beers on its shelves, Hoffman said.
Over the last two years, Hoffman said, monthly sales have steadily declined, and it became apparent the store couldn’t stay open.
He attributed the financial losses to a change in the craft brewing landscape during the pandemic.
Breweries closed their taprooms and had to generate revenue by getting their drinks to people in other ways, he said.
“In order to survive, the same kind of small breweries we work with had to start can distributing and so people can get beer from the same breweries at convenience stores and gas stations now,” he said.
When restrictions started to ease, allowing breweries to once again open their doors, the alternative distribution didn’t go away, General Manager Ken Smith said.
The market became saturated, he said. People began going to other neighborhood liquor stores, or places that were easier to get to for craft beers.
“I think that we were just forgotten,” Smith said. He said he was “heartbroken” about the closure.
While Aug. 1 looms, the store is selling wine 20% off and beer 10% off. It will continue to stock the shelves with beer until the closing, Smith said.
Sam Edgin, a regular at District East, agreed that craft beers had become readily available elsewhere, and took customers from District East.
He acknowledged he was a perfect example of it on Friday. He went to the store as a last hurrah to buy one more beer before moving to Lovettsville, Virginia.
The brand he was looking for, New Trail, was out of stock, so he was going somewhere else in Frederick where he knew he would find it.
“It’s hard to compete when you have every gas station now, that can sell alcohol, has a mini fridge with all of these IPAs,” he said.
Hoffman and Smith saw this trend, and tried to pivot to other business models to grow, like obtaining a new liquor license. But the Frederick County liquor board said it didn’t have licenses available in the city.
Liquor licenses are based on census data, Smith said. The census collection was already delayed because of the pandemic. Then, the results showed that there couldn’t be any more liquor licenses in the city.
Since the store announced its upcoming closure on Thursday, there has been nothing but an outpouring of support, and sometimes tears, Assistant Manager Alex Smith said.
Edgin has gone to District East three times a week since the pandemic. He loved the selection, the staff and the ability to create your own pack.
Even though he was moving, he was bummed, he said.
“It’s my go-to place after, you know, a long week to go put together a four-pack of beers that I’ve never tried,” he said.
Theresa and Mark Posthuma have been dedicated customers since the store opened. They bike to the store once a week to pick up a collection of beers, seltzers and wine.
Mark and Theresa said going to District East isn’t a quick errand. It’s an experience of exploring new beers, interacting with the staff and being part of a community.
“I’m very sad to see them go. They [are] incredibly community-minded and it’s going to be a big loss,” Theresa said.
“We hope they find another place and then reopen because we’ll be there,” Mark added.
Wish I knew about it before now
Been in it a few times. Really cool store and now it's gone! You could even get your growlers filled there.
Maryland gas stations or grocery stores to sell beer and wine. Congressman David Trone, who owns Total Wine won't ever let that happen. Not sure what they are talking about.
Sorry to see it go. Guess I didn't even know it existed. Lots of stores to buy beer, and it's somewhat surprising in this state we don't see beer and wine in grocery stores (though somehow World Market gets to dot that as well as some other non-alcohol specific stores). Wish the would have advertised at least once in a money mailer so we could know it's there. I can't find anything much other than IPAs that I have no interest in, and often can't find one of the several I do want. Gotta let people know you're out there. Sorry it's closing...I don't buy big name beers, ever.
How obnoxious is it that there is a limit to liquor licenses?
Absolutely ludicrous! It’s an absurd control mechanism that should have been abolished long ago. They’ll do the same thing with pot vendors, given the chance.
Bunch of addicts is what we have here.
Absolutely!
