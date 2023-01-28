Sometimes, you just want to break something.
On Friday, the Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory in downtown Frederick officially opened, bringing an outlet for all angry and frustrated folks.
Owner Crystal Williams-Palmer breaks glass with a bat during a demonstration at Crash & Catharsis Rage Factory in downtown Frederick on Jan. 27. This is Frederick’s first rage room, and the space officially opened later that day.
“I think what rage rooms do for anger is allow you to have that uninhibited release,” said owner Crystal Williams-Palmer. “We’re told, 'Don't break things.' We're told to behave. We're told not to yell, and sometimes it's necessary.”
The Rage Factory allows people to take a hammer, golf club, bat or other smashing tool of choice to various objects like glasses, plates, wine bottles, printers, toasters and more. All the items are salvaged and then later recycled after they are broken, Williams-Palmer said.
Soon, she’ll be bringing in a broken washing machine for her clients to smash as well.
Williams-Palmer is a strong advocate for the mental health aspect of rage rooms. Her first time breaking something was in high school with her best friend. Her best friend was going through a breakup, she said, so the duo put a bell in a bag, and smashed it with a hammer.
It has stuck with her for years, she said. The release of being able to break something was cathartic. And the tests she ran before opening showed that she wasn’t the only one who found relief in breaking things.
“We've done a couple of tests of people coming in here and we've definitely heard some yelling while they're in the room, but mostly it's been laughing,” she said. “People are getting a total teehee or a giggle over getting to break stuff that they usually couldn't break.”
There are rooms of varying sizes in the Rage Factory, and there’s only one person allowed per room. Graffiti artists painted the wood that covers the walls with bold, bright art.
Visitors are required to go through a safety briefing and must wear welding gloves and a full visor mask.
People can pay for a “fast smash”, which is 15 minutes and typically with smaller breakables in the smaller rooms. Then there is a regular smash, which is for 25 minutes, and people can get some of the bigger items.
You can also book group events where people can grab a bucket and fill it with what they want to break, she said.
Since the items will be bought from estate sales, thrift stores, salvage plants and donations, Williams-Palmer said she’s working with Vintage MC, a vintage decor store downtown, to make sure she doesn’t have anything historical up for grabs to be broken.
The Rage Factory staff also keeps an ear out for certain keywords to make the experience more fun for people, Williams-Palmer said. For example, if someone comes in and mentions a breakup or shows a breakup text, they get a bonus item, Williams-Palmer said.
A parent might come in and say their kid is stressing them out. Williams-Palmer has a bin of salvaged kids toys parents can smash.
There will also be special events, she said.
“The day after the Super Bowl, if you wear one of the losing team's jerseys, I've got TVs ready for that day so you can break a TV,” she said.
The Rage Factory is supposed to be a place to release anger, Williams-Palmer said, but it’s also meant to be fun.
“It's meant to be entertaining, but it's also a stress relief,” she said. “For me through the years, eventually that breaking of something sometimes signifies the loss of a marriage, the loss of a friendship that turns sour ... Getting that release, it's a fun opportunity.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
