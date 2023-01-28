Frederick Rage Room
Owner Crystal Williams-Palmer breaks glass with a bat during a demonstration at Crash & Catharsis Rage Factory in downtown Frederick on Jan. 27. This is Frederick’s first rage room, and the space officially opened later that day.

Sometimes, you just want to break something.

On Friday, the Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory in downtown Frederick officially opened, bringing an outlet for all angry and frustrated folks. 

