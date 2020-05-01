With Mother’s Day approaching on May 10, the Downtown Frederick Partnership has been creative with highlighting special gifts and offerings from local businesses.
Leeann Crews, the partnership’s marketing and promotion manager, and other colleagues have compiled a list of more than 30 downtown shops, boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, bars and other businesses that have featured specific items for Mother’s Day.
The number one goal for the partnership and local businesses has been keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Crews said. Those businesses have done a great job of shifting their inventories online and highlighting their products through video chats and other electronic mediums, she added.
“The Partnership encourages everyone to stay home and stay safe, but keep making local [businesses] a priority whenever you can,” Crews said in an email.
Some of the businesses that are highlighting specific products are Savage Soaps, Lebherz Oil and Vinegar Emporium and Posh Boutique.
Misti Morningstar, owner of Savage Soaps, thanked the partnership for keeping small businesses “in the forefront of people’s minds” and helping them access federal and state assistance programs for relief funding.
Savage Soaps is highlighting a gift box with four handcrafted soaps for women, all of which are palm oil free, vegan, cruelty free and made with superior oils, Morningstar said.
“We chose to highlight the Savage Soaps Mother’s Day Gift Box because it’s our top-selling variety of feminine choices from our handcrafted soap line,” Morningstar said in an email. “We all can envision the delight on Mom’s face as she opens the box and smells all the wonderful smells. This is truly a gift she deserves so she can focus on HER!”
Another good gift for mothers is the Honey Ginger White Balsamic Vinegar and Persian Lime Olive Oil at Lebherz Oil and Vinegar Emporium, said store owner Maggie Lebherz.
“We particularly chose it at this time, because it can really brighten up your regular cooking,” Lebherz said in an email. “This combo is delicious for a quick stir-fry, marinating a cabbage slaw, or for dressing a spring salad.”
Fabiola Navarro, owner of Posh Boutique, was offering 50 percent off sales for shoes and accessories. She said in an email those items are “small items that are economical,” making it easy to pick something mothers would enjoy.
Lebherz, Morningstar and Navarro said said the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to close to the public, but they added that they offer local delivery and shipping across the United States.
“It has made me more creative in the way I share the inventory with customers. I have become somewhat of a social media expert,” Navarro said of her business. “I am doing things that I was not doing before, like creating videos and content for Facebook and Instagram.”
Along with online shopping, Crews also said people interested in supporting downtown local business owners like Lebherz, Morningstar or Navarro for Mother’s Day can buy a gift card, which is the biggest shopping trend the partnership is seeing right now.
Lebherz, Morningstar and Navarro thanked the community for its support during the pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the people who have placed online orders. I’ve personally received phone calls and text messages from some who have said they want to buy from us to support local businesses,” Lebherz said. “One in particular almost made me break down in tears because she was so grateful for what we offer.”
Crews said it’s important for the public to remember small businesses as they navigate through the challenges of the pandemic.
“Every action we take right now is meaningful — so let’s keep supporting one another, and remember that every dollar spent is a vote you’re making that says ‘I want to see your business open at the end of all this,’” she said.
