Don̈er Bistro, a German inspired restaurant located on Carroll Creek, permanently closed its doors. Its Leesburg, Va. location will remain open, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The bistro opened in 2014, replacing a Five Guys. Owner Timo Winkel said that he opened the restaurant because he missed traditional food from his native Germany.
Don̈er is named after the sandwich of the same name, which is Turkish-inspired. In 2006, Winkel and his wife began selling food out of a food truck in Virginia. Eventually, they expanded to three locations: one in Frederick, one in Leesburg, and one in Adams Morgan in Washington, D.C.
The restaurant's Facebook post alluded to the decision being tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
"In order to at least have a shot of survival in these unprecedented times we are combining our two locations into one location," it read. "Focusing our energy and efforts to one store will give us the only chance to try to get Döner Bistro through this crisis."
The Frederick location is already closed and will not be open before the "move."
"We will miss all of you but remember we are only a 30 min drive south on Rt. 15 once the stay at home orders are lifted," the owners wrote on Facebook.
