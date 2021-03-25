Amy Wolff, manager of a Direct Mortgage Loans team in Frederick, usually holds an Easter egg hunt for her VIP customers during the spring season. But this year, she realized that having a group of people together sipping drinks and kids hunting for eggs might not be the safest idea.
Instead, Wolff decided to host a more socially-distanced Easter egg hunt by asking downtown businesses to post stickers in their windows that families can see from the street. She also hopes the event will bring more foot traffic to downtown Frederick.
“We thought it would be great that we could encourage people to be out in Frederick, hopefully seeing businesses that maybe they didn’t realize were there,” Wolff said, “and just promoting for people to be out in the town and to give them something to do.”
Stacy Nozick, business development manager for the Amy Wolff Team, said she has heard from local families the struggles that come with attending events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have friends that have little kids, and they’re still kind of hesitant in taking them all to a super crowded place where they’re actually handling Easter eggs,” Nozick said. “So this was just, I thought, a really creative idea to still get people out and about but not necessarily touching [anything].”
Nozick spoke with Leeann Crews from the Downtown Frederick Partnership, who suggested making the event public for anybody who might want to participate. The partnership has also shared the event on their website.
“We thought, why keep it just to our VIP clients for this event when really it could be a community event?” Wolff said. “... If I was bringing everybody into my little office, I obviously wouldn’t be able to open it up to everyone, but with it being something fun for the kids to do and run around and see the different eggs, I think it’ll be pretty cool.”
Once the Downtown Frederick Partnership helped spread the word, Wolff said she had many business owners contacting her to ask for stickers. The stickers are all currently up in the windows, but Nozick said the event is officially running from April 1 to April 3.
The team is also planning on having the Easter Bunny present downtown next Friday afternoon.
“But you can do this if you get up really early with your kids, or you want to go take a walk and go get a cup of coffee or go to the Pop Shop and get a cold drink, the stickers are going to be outside of the windows,” Nozick said. “So you can do this event whenever it’s convenient.”
