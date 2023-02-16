Downtown Frederick Partnership is giving grants to 32 businesses for security cameras, to increase safety for residents and businesses, the nonprofit announced.
The grants, which are up to $500 per business, will provide a total of 142 cameras for downtown businesses, according to a news release from Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Businesses that receive security cameras must place one with a clear view of the primary commercial street in front of the business, the release said. Other cameras can be focused in the store.
The money for the grants comes from the state’s Community Safety Works program.
“Our merchant and business participation in the program has been excellent,” Kara Norman, Downtown Frederick Partnership's executive director, said in the release. “We appreciate the opportunity to use this grant funding to support our downtown businesses and the community overall.”
The grant program is also a partnership with the Frederick Police Department, the release said. Businesses that get the grant have to give permission for their cameras to be registered with the police department for at least two years.
“Registering these cameras helps officers approach crime-related matters in a proactive manner as the video footage will assist FPD detectives, patrol units and other departments when needed,” police spokeswoman Samantha Long wrote in an email Thursday.
Business owners must show camera footage to the police if they ask, the release said.
The Muse, a business on North Market Street, is one of the businesses that received the grant.
Owner Summer Crenshaw said she was thrilled and thankful to receive the grant.
“I know that my staff and my customers appreciate the added security, and I hope that the increased presence of security cameras downtown will help residents feel safe as well,” Crenshaw said in the release.
