City Camera Grant
Buy Now

Kellie Ketron, a manager at The Muse, a shop on North Market Street, stands beneath a video camera recently installed with funding from a grant from the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Downtown Frederick Partnership is giving grants to 32 businesses for security cameras, to increase safety for residents and businesses, the nonprofit announced.

The grants, which are up to $500 per business, will provide a total of 142 cameras for downtown businesses, according to a news release from Downtown Frederick Partnership.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription