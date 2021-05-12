The Downtown Frederick Partnership awarded more than $250,000 in grants to 177 downtown small businesses this month, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.
The funding for the grants came from the state under Gov. Larry Hogan's "Maryland Strong" initiative, which distributed funds to 41 Main Street programs statewide.
“The partnership is thrilled to provide this support," Kara Norman, executive director of the partnership, said in the release. "The organization opted to take $0 in grant administration costs in order for the full benefit of the funding to reach our downtown Frederick merchant community."
The partnership received $268,431 from the state, which was the third-largest grant given through the initiative. Only Federal Hill in Baltimore and Easton were given larger amounts.
The partnership used the funds to launch a Small Business Relief Grant for restaurants, retail establishments and service providers downtown that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Barber shops, tattoo parlors, salons and gyms were eligible as service providers.
Allowable uses for the funds were left broad so recipients could best decide how to spend the $1,414 they were awarded. Eligible uses included rent and mortgage payments, payroll, utilities, equipment to expand outdoor seating, personal protection equipment, sanitization equipment and technology to support online sales and curbside pickup.
The partnership used a small remainder of the funds to lower the advertising costs for businesses participating in the new "Get It Downtown" print magazine, which will be released this November.
