A typical Saturday afternoon in Downtown Frederick now consists of hundreds dining al fresco on the closed blocks of Market Street. But some restaurants who were not included in those closed blocks feel like they missed out on an attractive opportunity.
Sherif Salem, co-owner of Hootch and Banter, said he feels as if the closure of Market Street between Patrick Street and 2nd Street creates an “uneven playing field” for restaurants not located on that strip.
Salem considers his location just north of Carroll Creek beneficial in the summer, when events like Alive at Five would be happening in the park. But this summer is different.
“Now with everything cancelled, and having them close Market Street from Patrick to 2nd, the city has created an environment where it’s a draw to go to North Market and there are zero draws to come to South Market,” Salem said.
The decision
The closure of Market Street was presented by the city as one of five different outdoor dining options in an online survey. Salem voted for the option when he took the survey.
But when they rolled out its implementation, Salem found out that they had only included a couple of blocks for closures, which Brewer’s Alley, Taco Daddy, Firestone’s, The Tasting Room, Isabella’s and Tsunami have utilized.
Wade Newman, co-owner of Shuckin’ Shack, was also disappointed to see the closures were limited.
“So at that point we were like, ‘Crap, well that stinks,’” Newman said. “That doesn’t help us at all.”
The city decided which blocks to close based on restaurants’ interest, said Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick.
Blocks such as 2nd to 3rd Street were left off the closure because several of the restaurants were primarily take-out and said they would not use the outdoor dining if they were offered it, according to Griffin.
Those businesses would rather have the parklet option, which turns a parking space into an outdoor cafe and could be used seven days a week instead of just on the weekends.
But ultimately, the southern blocks of Market Street were not closed because of Fire and Rescue being located there, Griffin said. They originally planned to close more parts of the street but did not want to run into fire hazards.
Griffin said he has not heard from any restaurants who want to do outdoor dining and have not been able to. The city has been working to ensure every restaurant that has outdoor dining has it through a variety of options.
“Each restaurant made a business decision to locate where it did and some restaurants have bigger outdoor spaces adjacent to them, some have smaller outdoor spaces adjacent to them, some have none,” Griffin said.
Other options
Hootch and Banter could not utilize the parklet option because they do not have any parking spots in front of their restaurant. Shuckin’ Shack was offered parklets but turned them down because Newman felt it was unsafe to do in such a busy part of the street. He has since implemented them at the restaurant, although he said business has been slow.
Both restaurants were given the option to utilize Carroll Creek Park as a pop-up location, but both rejected. Newman didn’t think it was worth entertaining.
“To which I said [to the city], ‘Do you realize what you’re asking right now? You’re asking our servers to now walk across a street with traffic on it, to possibly go serve them over there,’” Newman said. “So I said that’s not going to happen.”
Newman’s plan was to use a parking lot adjacent to Shuckin’ Shack as an outdoor bar that could serve between 20 and 30 people. The parking lot is owned by ReMax and he got their permission to use it, but said he was shot down by the city because the restaurant does not own the property.
Similarly, Hootch & Banter wanted to utilize the alleyway next to their restaurant, and were eventually approved for additional seating there.
But both said it doesn’t make sense to give some restaurants more space than others, and it would have made sense to just close the street and give everybody parklets.
Kolby Cregger, general manager of Taco Daddy, said when given the choice between having a parklet week round or the weekend Market Street closures, it made more sense to pick the latter on a pure numbers basis. The restaurant would only be able to fit three or four tables into the parklet space when they have eight in Market Street during the busiest time of the week. With the closure and the 50 percent indoor seating, the restaurant actually has more seats than it would with solely full indoor seating. He thinks not having the closure would be a disadvantage.
“A lot of the places that do have it are some of the places that have been struggling or were shut down for the longest time,” he said. “I think without it they wouldn’t have opened back up, it wouldn’t make sense for them.”
Salem said people going out to eat downtown don’t have much reason to walk farther down Market Street when all the restaurants with extra seating are right next to each other. If they can’t get into one, they’re more likely to just go to the next one over so they can still sit on Market Street.
Both Shuckin’ Shack and Hootch & Banter have opened for indoor seating, but at limited capacity.
“Would you rather sit out on Market Street where everybody else is and having a good time, it’s beautiful outside … or would you rather be sitting inside of a restaurant?” Newman said. “Like that’s a no brainer, you’re going to go sit on market street where it’s the cool thing to do.”
Opting out
Some restaurants have decided against outdoor seating entirely as a personal choice. Others have chosen not to open at all, even for carryout, like VOLT and Family Meal. It’s all about personal business decisions to Griffin.
Wag’s, which is also on South Market Street, has not been doing parklet service because the owner, John Wagner, doesn’t feel it would be worth it. Especially with the restaurant being downstairs, he would have to station somebody exclusively outside all day. He doesn’t see that as worthy of resources when he can only open his restaurant at 50 percent capacity. Currently, his bartender is usually acting as a server as well.
He also did not think taking up an offer of a pop-up location was a good use of his servers’ time and energy, having to walk back and forth. The weather is also a factor – he doesn’t believe many people will actually want to eat outside in 95-degree heat.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Wagner said. “And as long as we can make ends meet almost at 50 percent capacity, I’m not going to stick my neck out any further.”
He just hopes the restaurants won’t be ordered to close indoor dining again. Wag’s closed during the carryout-only period of the pandemic as to not restock food that might never be ordered.
“God help us if they close us again because ... it’s not like a hardware store, that you can close the doors and the hardware’s not bad,” Wagner said.
Griffin said the city has been working hard to get permits out so restaurants can take advantage of the warm weather season and have at least some form of outdoor dining.
“The goal of course is that every restaurant can have some outdoor dining and generate some income to keep the business afloat during this terrible time,” Griffin said. “I think we’ve struck a reasonable balance, it might not be a perfect balance but it’s a reasonable balance.”
Salem doesn’t think the city should open all of Market Street, but instead should close the street entirely and give everybody parklets. He knows if all of Market Street were to close, it would affect businesses on Patrick Street and Shab Row.
“So it’s not fair to close Market Street while everyone else is sitting in the same situation that we’re sitting in right now,” he said. “So the only fair thing to do is to allow everyone to have the same advantage, period.”
