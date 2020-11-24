Local residents looking to start their holiday shopping on Black Friday will have plenty of options in Frederick — including sales at small, local businesses — but they might have a hard time getting into big box stores as early as they have in the past.
The past few years, larger stores have been pushing the envelope when it comes to Black Friday shopping hours, opening on Thanksgiving afternoon and early evening. But this year will be a little different. Stores including Walmart, Kohl’s and Target have all decided to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving. The Francis Scott Key Mall will also wait to open until 7 a.m. Friday.
Black Friday is typically known as the first official day of holiday shopping, and in a year where businesses have endured significant struggles, this season could be a saving grace. That’s why Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, urges county residents to shop local this holiday season.
“As we all know, this has been a tough season, and this is a time where most of our businesses make the revenue that they need to make it through the rest of the year and continue to pay their employees,” Norman said. “So if you’re planning to buy a gift for someone in your life already, we just really highly encourage you to think local.”
The Downtown Frederick Partnership is still hosting Frosty Friday, which is downtown’s version of Black Friday. Shops are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and several merchants have sales. Garage parking is also free all day, as it will be every weekend leading up to Christmas.
There are some changes to Frosty Friday this year to ensure the traffic-heavy day is COVID appropriate. For example, the snowflake tree, where customers can bring two receipts from downtown businesses totaling $100 to pick out a prize, has changed slightly. Customers won’t be able to pick up and examine the wrapped prizes this year and instead will point them out.
Masks are required, especially downtown where a six-foot distance is hard to maintain.
“It’s important for our safety, it’s important for the safety of your fellow visitors to downtown Frederick as well as the business owners,” Norman said. “They need to be healthy this season, so they really, really appreciate everybody wearing their mask and wearing it appropriately.”
Those who don’t feel comfortable going into shops downtown can still support local businesses. Many stores have curbside pickup and online shopping options, which went into place during the first wave of shutdowns.
The Trail House on Market Street is one of those stores. Co-owner Catie Hicks said she and her husband worked to get the online store up and running in the spring to help customers see what they had available. The website was a bit of work but only requires maintenance and upkeep about once a week now, Hicks said. In addition to serving existing customers, the website has allowed them to expand their customer base beyond Frederick.
“We were able to sell some of these [clearance] pieces that maybe people weren’t just noticing in-store. We were able to ship them and get them out of our inventory,” Hicks said. “So that was kind of a positive just because that’s money that we wouldn’t have gotten if we didn’t have a website.”
While early spring is one of the busiest times for the Trail House, Hicks said the holiday season is also very important sales- wise. She said she feels Frederick has done a good job of promoting its local businesses, especially during the pandemic.
“Just knowing that the restrictions are going to be in place, you can shop safely and still support local,” Hicks said, “which now more than ever is really more important than supporting some of these big box stores and big online retailers.”
The Francis Scott Key Mall, too has implemented contactless shopping options, like curbside pickup at the anchor stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney, said Angela LaPadula, communications director for the mall. For stores that do not have online ordering, customers can use Mall2Go.
The mall is currently occupying at 50 percent capacity, with each store posting its capacity outside, where customers can see.
Downtown, there are some new additions to this year’s Frosty Friday festivities. One is “Operation Sparkle Scavenger Hunt,” in which participating businesses will hang blue and silver “light bursts” in the window. Shoppers then count how many they see while they’re out and submit their total to the Downtown Frederick Partnership and get a chance to win a prize.
Some shops are also offering “Shop and Ship” this year, Norman said. The shops will wrap and send the gifts to their recipients so customers do not have to take several steps to send a package.
“There’s a variety of ways to support our downtown businesses, but we really challenge everybody to do all of their holiday shopping local,” Norman said. “It makes a big difference in our community.”
