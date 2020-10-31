Katherine Griffin is used to selling her vintage jewelry at large events such as music, beer and wine festivals. But with the cancellation of most large events due to COVID-19, she found herself without a venue.
So she decided to start her own bazaar where she and other vendors can sell their goods leading up to the holidays. The Downtown Saturday Bazaar has now been live for two weeks at the old Carmack-Jay's building at 331 N. Market Street in Frederick.
So far, Griffin has secured vendors from both the Frederick area and the larger Maryland maker community. Colby's Clothesmobile from Baltimore was in attendance, as well as painters and wood carvers.
"Especially as Christmas comes closer, I'd like to have more people who have gifty type things," Griffin said.
She is open to having more vendors set up, as long as they sell unique and interesting items. Specifically, she is looking for a blacksmith, potter and baker.
Griffin never expected to be running her own event, since she is used to attending large, well-established events like the Hot August Music Festival and Frederick County's beer and wine festivals. But when the pandemic hit, she didn't see many other options.
"I never thought that I would be without work," she said. "Even in 2008 when everything hit the fan with the collapse, I still had work."
Griffin only got the event up and running a couple of days before its debut on Oct. 24. She said city officials were excited about the idea and willing to lend the parking lot to her on Saturdays.
"Albeit it's going to be cold, but I think because of the whole COVID thing, that shoppers will be out and about downtown, and having something open air is more comfortable to people," Griffin said.
The bazaar is partially inspired by some of the markets where Griffin got her start, including the Georgetown Flea Market and Bethesda Farmers Market.
"I think it's really cool that Frederick has something along the lines that D.C. and Alexandria and Bethesda and all these places have which is not necessarily a farmers market, but just a market for people without a brick and mortar location," Griffin said.
