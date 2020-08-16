Katie Mae Murray had never been to a drive-in movie before Thursday night, when she brought her 5-year-old son Cullen to see Jurassic Park.
It was a bucket-list item for her.
“I just never knew it would be in the parking lot of the Francis Scott Key Mall,” she said.
The mall launched their “Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie” event series, which features food trucks, live music and finally a movie shown on an inflatable screen.
Angela LaPadula, marketing coordinator for the FSK Mall, said the parent company PREIT pitched the idea, and she ran with it. With indoor movie theaters still closed, many families are looking to find a way to make movie night more exciting than another night on the couch with Netflix.
The mall has already sold out of its first three events, and will consider adding more in the future. There’s no drive-in theater in Frederick, although there used to be two before they both closed in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Drive-ins are having a bit of a moment right now in America, as they are one of the only ways to enjoy a movie or a concert while physically distancing, or even staying inside your own car. Across the country, bands are playing drive-in shows in addition to pre-recording them and screening them at drive-in theaters.
But this year’s actually been worse than usual for Jay Mowery, owner of Cumberland Drive-In in Newville, Pennsylvania, about an hour’s drive from Frederick. Mowery said last year was the drive-in’s best season yet. People flocked to see new live-action Disney remakes and Marvel movies on their screen, which measure 44-by-70 feet.
“You can’t duplicate this in an indoor movie theater or at home,” Mowery said.
The theater is doing about half of its normal business right now, Mowery said. But he has seen a lot more people coming from other states because they don’t have any drive-ins near them.
The Cumberland Drive-In has gone on a rollercoaster of success and slow times since it opened in the 1950s. At one point, studios rarely wanted to give drive-in theaters their movies on first-release, and drive-ins were relegated to being second-screening or throwback theaters. That changed, and the theater was able to survive through the advent of the VCR, DVDs and streaming platforms.
But now they’re running into a similar problem again — there aren’t any new movies to show. The entire industry has essentially hit ‘pause’ on both the production and release of movies.
“As far as I know, Hollywood has just kind of sat on their schedule, they have movies available that they’re not willing to release to 300 drive-in theaters,” Mowery said. “They spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on these films, so they’re just waiting to see when the indoors can get back open and that doesn’t look like anytime soon.”
Some movies have gone straight to streaming or on-demand. Mowery hopes that if that’s the norm going forward, the studios will at least give the movie to drive-ins to screen.
While attendance hasn’t been as good as it usually is in the summer, Mowery is thankful that the studios have lowered their rates. While a studio might take 50 percent of the profits a theater makes for screening their movie, they now only take 25 percent.
“So we’re keeping more money with less people,” he said. “But we don’t have quite as much staff as we usually do, it doesn’t take as long to clean the place up as it usually does, our costs are a little bit down.”
But the drive-in has received other kinds of business it’s not used to. In the spring, it became a drive-in church, hosting hundreds of cars every Sunday. Then in June, it held a high school graduation. Since then, Mowery has received several requests for private events, including one wedding.
He hopes to start streaming sporting events soon, the way that a bar might hold a pay-per-view night for a boxing match.
Ultimately, he just hopes people feel comfortable coming out again. They can still sit outside of their cars on lawn chairs while being more than six feet away from any other attendees.
It’s both nostalgic and very much necessary, when sitting inside an air-conditioned movie theater is no longer an option. But without any new movies, Mowery isn’t sure the nostalgia will carry the business through.
“Hopefully it gets back on track, hopefully by next summer it’s back to normal,” Mowery said. “But I don’t know what the future holds.”
