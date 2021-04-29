Dublin Roasters Coffee owner Serina Roy has made a name for herself as a fair-trade roaster and has developed partnerships with growers in countries like India, Costa Rica and Haiti.
Her newest partnership is with a brand that she also helped cultivate: Nativos by Shepherd University student Valentina Preciado Bello.
Preciado Bello is from Colombia and has been interested in coffee her whole life. During quarantine, she discovered that her friend Camilo Sánchez was a third-generation coffee grower in Colombia. Amid a spell of boredom last summer, she and Sánchez began talking about starting their own business, and thus Nativos was born. Sánchez currently lives in New Jersey, but he met Preciado Bello at Shepherd.
Preciado Bello got in touch with Roy through Lois Jarman, director of international affairs at Shepherd University and a former member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
"Because I knew Serina from various community work groups and things like that ... I thought as a woman business owner she would be a great role model and a great possible mentor for Valentina," Jarman said. "And she and Valentina just hit it off."
Roy said she has spoken at universities before about fair trade coffee and sustainable practices, but this is the first time she's partnered with a student.
Preciado Bello said she first met Roy on Zoom, but once Nativos' first shipping container landed in New Jersey in December, she brought a sample of beans to Dublin Roasters Coffee. Roy had actually been searching for a Colombian coffee grower but had trouble finding one.
"So she decided to wait, and two years later I come from Colombia to her shop, offering the coffee she was looking for," Preciado Bello said.
Doing business in a way that is fair to all parties is often complex, Roy said. Because so many growers undersell their product, they are sometimes taken aback by her offers.
"If you're making a good product, I will never talk you out of getting what it's worth," she said. "I know for a fact, because I visited the farms, that it goes back to their families — it's not in waste. It goes back and then they can create an even better product for me the next year."
Roy also finds many of her growers through people in Frederick, she said. For example, a researcher at Fort Detrick introduced Roy to his father, who grows coffee in India. Roy prefers to develop relationships with growers, which she certainly did with mentee Preciado Bello.
"She just decided to give us the opportunity to grow in the business because we're just learning how business is done," Preciado Bello said. "So she decided to give it a try and she's been liking it, so we're definitely looking forward to building this business relationship."
Roy sells the Nativos beans online as well as through the shop's Java Luv Coffee Club, and is currently working on a second order of the product. Meanwhile, Preciado Bello and her partner Sánchez have been finding clients in New Jersey and New York. Through knocking on doors and reaching out to companies through social media, they've been able to secure several deals.
Through her work at Shepherd and her partnership with Roy at Dublin, Preciado Bello said she's learned that while reaching her dreams will require a lot of hard work, it's rewarding.
"Yes, it's not going to be easy. I'm going to get rejected many times. But there are obviously more good times than bad times," she said. "So the risk is always worth it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.