A new Dunkin’ coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant opened Sunday at the site of the old Silo Hill Car Wash in Emmitsburg.
Emmitsburg officials and other community members attended a grand opening of the 1,500-square-foot store, which will be open daily from 4 a.m-10 p.m. and employ about 15 people, according to a news release.
Local officials participated in a groundbreaking at 103 Silo Hill Parkway in late June, The Frederick News-Post previously reported. Mayor Don Briggs and others believed the business would see a lot of customers due to its location near Md. 140 and U.S. 15.
“On a very practical side, it’s good employment,” Emmitsburg Commissioner Tim O’Donnell said of the new Dunkin’ then. “And virtually everyone enjoys their coffee, so it’s a good fit.”
Where the heck is Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter? He should at least be the first guy in line for a free coffee.
