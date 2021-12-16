An expansive auction going on this Saturday could be an ideal stop for some last-minute Christmas gifts, with auctioneer Howard Parzow saying it’s one of the largest lots of Christmas memorabilia he’s ever seen.
The auction will be held inside building No. 12 at the Frederick Fairgrounds at 797 E. Patrick St., and Parzow and others were busy getting the space prepared on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of tables lined the building, each being filled with a section of the gigantic collection of Christmas items.
Parzow said a significant portion of Saturday’s auction is dedicated to the estate of one family that has accumulated thousands of Christmas items.
“What makes it unusual is the amount of Christmas stuff and the quality that this family collected,” Parzow said. “To find this much in one collection out of one house is a rarity.”
A pre-Christmas auction has been an annual tradition for Parzow for years, and he said when he took over this lot of items, he knew it would be perfect for this auction. According to him, Saturday’s event could be a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for serious collectors of Christmas memorabilia.
Some of the items Parzow expects to be the most sought-after are dozens of figurines depicting Santa Claus and other holiday characters made by Vaillancourt Folk Art, a Massachusetts-based trinket manufacturer. Each of their figurines are hand-painted, making them unique — and some sell for hundreds of dollars.
Parzow also pointed out a number of Byer’s Choice Carolers, which often sell at a retail price in the neighborhood of $80, along with a selection of Santa figures from the Lynn Haney Collection. According to Haney’s public Facebook page, the Texan artist has been making finely detailed Santa Clauses since the late 1980s, and a search on eBay shows many of his figurines selling for between $200 and $400.
The collection is remarkably well-preserved, Parzow said, so he suggested it’s a must-see for collectors of these and other artists.
“I’ve been in the auction business for 46 years in Frederick, and this is one hell of a collection,” he said. “The quality of this stuff is amazing.”
Christmas items won’t be the only thing on display, though; Parzow said, in addition to this large estate of holiday items, goods from several other estates will be sold, including everything from Lionel train sets to horror comic books, from prayer rugs from Saudi Arabia to ship’s trunks from the 1700s.
Parzow encouraged those planning on coming to get there early. While the auction itself starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, doors open an hour earlier. Parzow recommends first time auction-goers to get there when the doors open, bring a notebook to take note of what items they’re interested in and make a plan of how much they’re willing to spend on them.
With no minimum cost on any of the items, Parzow expects everything to sell quickly.
