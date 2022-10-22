Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
For attendees and venders, alike, Frederick FiberFest is a chance to connect — with friends, family and those who share a passion of creating art, clothes and more from wool.
Susan Hack, 60, made the trip from York County, Pennsylvania to be with her "framily," or collection of friends and family.
Her cousin, Christy Myers, 62, is a Frederick resident. She brought her York County neighbor, Jenna Harris, 36. Hack has also been teaching Harris' 12-year-old son how to knit.
FiberFest was an opportunity to draw inspiration from the works of others, too, in a setting that Hack said was just right the size.
"It's big enough that you have so much, but it's [small] enough that you're not completely overwhelmed," Hack said.
The Frederick News-Post events staff hosted its biannual Frederick FiberFest at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday, featuring more than 65 vendors offering products geared to people who enjoy knitting and crocheting.
The fall installation of Frederick FiberFest, which event manager Samantha Bangh estimated well over 1,000 people attended, featured classes, demonstrations and live sheep, too, as well as tastings from local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
For Gayle Mathues, a Westminster resident who runs Animal Faire, FiberFest was a chance to connect with her past.
Mathues, 69, got the business name "Animal Faire" from a song that a neighbor she had growing up used to sing to her.
"'I went to the animal fair. The birds and the bees were there. The big baboon with the light of the moon was combing his auburn hair... ,'" she said. "It's just a silly song."
But, when she started getting into wool shows, she reflected on how great it felt that the wool animals she was making were a way to connect with that memory. And so, Animal Faire was born.
Mathues' collection of creations on Saturday expanded beyond animals and included figures of people and even a giant gnome.
"I just really love to do shows," Mathues said. "It's just very exhilarating."
She especially enjoyed hearing what kinds of knitting and crocheting people who went to the festival had been working on or were looking to get into.
It's important, Mathues said, that children "discover the thrill of being creative" through knitting and crocheting, too.
"It gives them a product that they've made with their own hands to show for, whereas if you play a video game, what do you have to show for that?" said Mathues.
Not all products at the festival were made from wool. Jazmyne Haynes, who owns the Fort Washington-based business Queen Sheba Beauty, was initially unsure about how well her products would sell at FiberFest.
Saturday was Haynes' second time at the festival. She went in the spring, too.
"I was a little nervous," said Haynes, 27. "[Queen Sheba Beauty] is not geared too much to knitters and crocheters and crafts. But they love it."
Haynes sold moisturizers for people whose hands dry out when they dye their wool products or for those who just want skin more hydrated. Haynes also offered candles at her booth, which she said have been popular among people who are into knitting and want to create the right atmosphere for it.
The next Frederick FiberFest is scheduled for April 22, 2023. It would appear that Hack's self-described "framily" plans to make a return.
"Definitely," Hack said. "It's like an hour drive for us. And I get to see my cousin more."
