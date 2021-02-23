Frederick's Flying Dog Brewery has released a new Chesapeake Wheat Ale, a year-round beverage that also aims to help the Chesapeake Bay.
For each beer that’s sold, 10 baby oysters will be returned to the bay through Flying Dog’s partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit based in Annapolis with which the brewery has worked for 10 years, according to a brewery officials. More than 5 million baby oysters have been added back into the bay “through beer collaborations and sponsorships.”
“Outfitted in original artwork from world-renowned illustrator Ralph Steadman, in vibrant colors that capture the hues of the Bay, Chesapeake Wheat represents Flying Dog’s commitment to supporting oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay,” Ben Savage, chief marketing officer at Flying Dog, said in a prepared statement. “We believe it is vital to come together to help the bay thrive, and we love that we get to do our part by doing what we do best, making delicious beer.”
The 5% ABV American Wheat Ale is brewed with Hersbrucker and Mosaic hops and is described as having a light body and crisp finish.
And it doesn’t just help the oysters. “Bringing back the oyster population is the single most important thing that can be done to help the bay and every species in its ecosystem," per Savage.
One oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day.
More information can be found at flyingdog.com/beer-finder.
