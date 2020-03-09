There will soon be nearly no vacant storefronts in Francis Scott Key Mall, following the announcement of several new tenants planning to move into the center.
When all the stores that are currently leased are done moving in, there will only be two vacancies in the mall. The news ends a spell of vacant storefronts at the PREIT-owned mall, something typical for many malls in America. A 2016 Frederick News-Post article stated that there were 10 vacant storefronts at the time.
Angela LaPadula, marketing coordinator for the mall, said that it’s been exciting to see so many stores coming into the vacant spaces. It’s also invigorating for the other tenants to see so much activity happening in the mall, she said.
Several of the incoming stores are small, independent businesses. LaPadula said that businesses are recruited on both a local and national level.
“Our leasing department and specialty leasing departments are always targeting retailers that fit within the Frederick demographic and what the Frederick community would like,” she wrote in an email. “We are always looking for new retailers and new possibilities.”
Rainbow, a chain clothing store for teen girls and women with more than 1,300 locations nationwide, recently opened right across from Victoria’s Secret. This is the first Rainbow in Frederick County.
“I think that’s why people are so excited,” LaPadula said, referencing the outpouring of community support that the store saw in its first week. The mall’s Facebook post about the store’s grand opening was shared more than 200 times.
GTC Rock Shop, a store that opened in November, sells rocks, minerals and gems, including geodes and other fun items. The shop hosts events for kids and sales help benefit the Geologic Time Corporation’s efforts to inspire children to learn about science.
Busy Bee, the newest food establishment, serves items such as crepes and smoothies and is privately owned by a Frederick resident. Another privately owned business is PeloMania Salon, owned by Rosa Hernandez, which opened in December.
The Curing Room, in Center Court, sells handmade hair and body items including shea butter and salt scrubs. Jonathan Dillard, the owner of the shop, is also planning on opening an independent dollar store called Dollar Bargain Plus near Dick’s Sporting Goods sometime in May. Items will be priced $1 through $5, and will be the only dollar store in the mall.
LaPadula said that there are several other spaces leased. For now, they remain empty, but the stores will be coming in at various times in the next few months.
Z Planet, which will be a fun zone for children, with small rides and games, already has its sign up and is expected to open within the year.
Emmerene International Boutique, which specializes in both women’s and men’s traditional African clothing, currently has a location in Gaithersburg and will be opening in the mall soon.
LaPadula said that the T-Mobile kiosk will be moving into a nearby location to be a fully functioning store.
An independently owned boutique that will specialize in formalwear, My Little Closet, will open near J.C. Penney. There are two other vacant stores next to J.C. Penney that are currently leased, although the paperwork has not yet been completed, so LaPadula could not release their names.
A children’s theater space, Free Range Kids, will also be moving into the mall, offering children a chance to participate in plays and musicals.
LaPadula said that the mall is excited to move forward in this direction.
“Our hopes are to increase foot traffic, the quality of retailers and to offer a diverse shopping experience to the Frederick community,” she wrote in an email. “We’ve always prided ourselves on offering a great family friendly environment and we continue to do so by opening new entertainment venues such as ZPlanet ... and many others!”
During this panic what an interesting article to publish
