The Francis Scott Key Mall will be open this Saturday for the first time in months, according to a press release from PREIT, the mall's parent company.
All common area seating will be removed and play areas will be closed. PREIT has placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall and is requiring all mall staff to wear masks and gloves. Retailers are encouraged to wear masks, take the temperature of their employees and sanitize their stores frequently.
Maintenance staff will be cleaning the entire mall regularly with disinfectant, according to the press release.
Claire's, Lane Bryant, Littman Jewelers and the Children's Place will not be open on June 20 but will open next week.
The mall will initially open for reduced hours, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Capacity will be monitored.
PREIT has also introduced a new feature called Mall2Go which allows shoppers to purchase from participating retailers for curbside pickup.
"requiring all mall staff to wear masks and gloves".....why the gloves? The rubber gloves do not provide any disinfecting properties and provide no protection from disease in this environment - especially if they are worn for long periods and touch multiple surfaces.
They only serve to keep the wearer's hands clean. It's all for show.
[ninja]
Please cite research to this effect. Why, then do dentists wear them even before the pandemic? Why did food service workers already wear them? It is to ensure that regardless of hand washing practice a fresh set of gloves protects you from them, not them from you in many aspects. Always the critic. Just can’t do anything the scientists or medical pros recommend. Why not you go into a surgery and make sure to tell the surgeon to forget all the silly glove business and just wear a cowboy bandanna instead...if anything?
Read what I said, Doctor Fed Up Greg F... I said in this environment - the MALL!
It's not a medical envronment nor is the entire mall a food operation. Both of those have requirements for the proper use of gloves.
"Just can’t do anything the scientists or medical pros recommend"......Doctor Fed Up GregF, if you will kindly scroll down, I have provided excepts from several scientist and medical pro sources for your consideration, including OSHA, the FREDCO Health Department, and the WHO (thanks for that one).
[lol][lol][lol][ninja]
Read on. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/gloves-protect-masks-say-experts/
WHO guidance. https://www.who.int/gpsc/5may/Glove_Use_Information_Leaflet.pdf
Read your own reference Doctor Fed Up GregF.
Inappropriate glove use:
• The use of gloves when not indicated represents a waste
of resources and does not contribute to a reduction of
cross-transmission.
• It may also result in missed opportunities for hand hygiene.
• The use of contaminated gloves caused by inappropriate
storage, inappropriate moments and techniques for donning
and removing, may also result in germ transmission.
What is it with you and gloves 🧤🧤? Gloves are clearly a protection from bacterial contaminations when coming in contact with others. Wearing gloves when providing consumer services is a CDC recommendation.
What's up with me and gloves is exemplified in Doctor Fed Up GregF's reference excerpt above and repeated below. Gloves for medical use and when properly used in a food operation are fine, but gloves do not provide any disinfecting qualities and when worn for an extended period are a perfect vector for spreading contamination. I have observed food workers wearing gloves for an extended period touching a variety of surfaces such as a mop handle, their hair, their cellphone, a telephone receiver, the cash register, money, and then return to handling food. Often they will put on a pair of gloves and wear them for an entire shift instead of washing their hands. Gloves are not a panacea and when I have cultured gloves in instituttional settings I have found them more contaminated than bare hands.
From Doctor Fed Up GregF:
Inappropriate glove use:
• The use of gloves when not indicated represents a waste
of resources and does not contribute to a reduction of
cross-transmission.
• It may also result in missed opportunities for hand hygiene.
• The use of contaminated gloves caused by inappropriate
storage, inappropriate moments and techniques for donning
and removing, may also result in germ transmission.
And, awteam2000, here is what's up with the FREDCO Health Department and gloves:
Our office has received your inquiry concerning glove use in retail facilities. As our office regulates the food service facilities in Frederick County, I can speak to the glove use requirements in establishments that serve food to the public. We have provided guidance and best practices to our facilities from CDC, FDA, and other regulatory agencies concerning the current COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations to the facilities do not include expanded glove use. Gloves are used in facilities to prevent bare hand contact with ready to food items which are those foods that do not require any further processing or cooking. There are food service regulations that require specific procedures including hand washing before and after gloves use and changing gloves between tasks. Handwashing is very important for helping to prevent illness due to COVID-19 and also food borne illnesses which is why food service facilities are required to have stocked and accessible hand wash sinks available to their employees. I have attached an example of the guidance being provided to food facilities. Other examples are available on our website through the link below. I would assume as additional businesses are approved for re-opening that best practices for those industries (barbers, salons, etc.) will be issued by licensing agencies and industry groups as have been issued for food facilities that have continued to operate during this pandemic. Please let me know if you have any additional questions. Thank you.
And, awteam2000, here's what's up with OSHA and gloves:
OSHA regulations regarding gloves as PPE:
1910.138(a)
General requirements. Employers shall select and require employees to use appropriate hand protection when employees' hands are exposed to hazards such as those from skin absorption of harmful substances; severe cuts or lacerations; severe abrasions; punctures; chemical burns; thermal burns; and harmful temperature extremes.
1910.138(b)
Selection. Employers shall base the selection of the appropriate hand protection on an evaluation of the performance characteristics of the hand protection relative to the task(s) to be performed, conditions present, duration of use, and the hazards and potential hazards identified
And, awteam2000, since you mentioned CDC and gloves:
For the general public, CDC recommends wearing gloves when you are cleaning or caring for someone who is sick.
In most other situations, like running errands, wearing gloves is not necessary. Instead, practice everyday preventive actions like keeping social distance (at least 6 feet) from others, washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol), and wearing a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.
spraybottle icon
When cleaning
When you are routinely cleaning and disinfecting your home.
Follow precautions listed on the disinfectant product label, which may include-
wearing gloves (reusable or disposable) and
having good ventilation by turning on a fan or opening a window to get fresh air into the room you’re cleaning.
Wash your hands after you have removed the gloves.
bed light icon
When caring for someone who is sick
If you are providing care to someone who is sick at home or in another non-healthcare setting
Use disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting the area around the person who is sick or other surfaces that may be frequently touched in the home.
Use disposable gloves when touching or having contact with blood, stool, or body fluids, such as saliva, mucus, vomit, and urine.
After using disposable gloves, throw them out in a lined trash can. Do not disinfect or reuse the gloves.
Wash your hands after you have removed the gloves.
shopping cart light icon
When gloves aren’t needed
Wearing gloves outside of these instances (for example, when using a shopping cart or using an ATM) will not necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19 and may still lead to the spread of germs. The best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
hands wash light icon
Other ways to protect yourself
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus and is mainly spread through droplets created when a person who is infected coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can protect yourself by keeping social distance (at least 6 feet) from others and washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol) at key times, and practicing everyday preventive actions.
glove icon
Gloves in the workplace
Guidelines and recommendations for glove use in healthcare and work settings will differ from recommendations for the general public.
Read selectively...and miss the part about touching face that is a major deal. Why discourage it? Please...go visit the OK Trump rally then. He’s right there with you. Seems you just want to be all judgmental of someone wants to protect themselves. We we’re already told not to use masks too...only to be later found they were simply doing it to keep stock for 1st responders and health workers and to hell with anyone who may have their own vulnerabilities. I’ve watched more than my share of Dr.Faucci and Dr. Collins from NIH all not go out of their way like you to dissuade people from wearing things that may help. Maybe it won’t... it for you to tell them like you’re some sort of medical know-it-all is irresponsible. By all means...don’t wear them B if you’re personally against them. I frankly don’t give a crap if you get it or not, same as for those who won’t wear a face cover...mask or use other PPE when available. I’ll wear it myself because there are too many idiots not wearing anything....or in any way doing anything to stop the spread.
Why do you appear to be so angry, Doctor Fed Up GregF? I am aware of the part that gloves may prevent people from touching their face and mask. Does that outweigh the fact that a dirty glove used for an extended period help spread germs, viruses, and bacteria? I have seen food workers exit a restroom wearing the same gloves they went in with and return to work. They think that they don't have to wash their hands because they are wearing gloves. Think about that the next time your server hands you a plate wearing gloves.
As I've said before, gloves are not a panacea and do not provide protection unless used properly.
[ninja]
Protecting employees is a good goal to have.
And, Dwasserba, required of all employers by OSHA.
You have a real serious anti-glove fetish, don’t you? The Mall management said “ all mall staff to wear masks and gloves 🧤🧤.” They obviously don’t agree with you, Bosco. I think they’ll stick with their decision.🤷♂️ Time to find something else to complain about.
I'm all for the proper use of PPE when required and employees are trained in how to use it. [thumbup][ninja]
