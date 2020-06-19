The Francis Scott Key Mall will be open this Saturday for the first time in months, according to a press release from PREIT, the mall's parent company.
All common area seating will be removed and play areas will be closed. PREIT has placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall and is requiring all mall staff to wear masks and gloves. Retailers are encouraged to wear masks, take the temperature of their employees and sanitize their stores frequently.
Maintenance staff will be cleaning the entire mall regularly with disinfectant, according to the press release.
Claire's, Lane Bryant, Littman Jewelers and the Children's Place will not be open on June 20 but will open next week.
The mall will initially open for reduced hours, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Capacity will be monitored.
PREIT has also introduced a new feature called Mall2Go which allows shoppers to purchase from participating retailers for curbside pickup.
(0) comments
