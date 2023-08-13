Collective Church Buy Out
The Collective Church in Frederick held an event Sunday in which shoppers can go grocery shopping for items to benefit local organizations including the Rescue Mission, Blessing in a Backpack, and Frederick Housing and Human Services. Families of church members races their carts down isles of items from the Weis Store.

 Photo by Bill Green

The congregation of the Collective Church had an unusual service Sunday morning.

Instead of their usual worship in their space on Pegasus Court outside Frederick, members of the nondenominational Christian congregation met in the parking lot of the Weis Markets on Prospect Boulevard for their annual Supermarket Buyout event.

(6) comments

Guy T. Ashton

"So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by men.”

Report Add Reply
Reader1954

gatoraid, really?

Report Add Reply
md1980

Who pays for the food, individuals or the church? This was not in the article.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

Individuals pay for the food. I agree, this was not made clear either in this news article or the church’s ads. Seems like a publicity stunt more than anything.

And Gatorade is not a healthy food item, besides being expensive.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Well done! And belief in a god isn’t even necessary to behave this way,

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

So true….but deconstructing does take time, so hopefully one day they will do good just because….

Report Add Reply

