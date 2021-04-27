Despite the pandemic pains felt by businesses big and small, several local companies are flourishing with new revenue opportunities brought about by coronavirus restrictions.
One of those is subscription services. Frederick County residents can now choose from a variety of subscriptions to be delivered straight to their house, ranging from home-cooked meals to mini cakes to bags of roasted coffee beans.
Subscription services, which have picked up steam online in the past decade, boomed over the past 12 months.
South Mountain Creamery, which has delivered produce and dairy items since 2001, saw a huge uptick in orders at the beginning of the pandemic, when people were less likely to leave their house. While the wait list is gone now, South Mountain’s meal delivery service has soared in popularity, said general manager Jake Cline.
The service has been around for years, but the pandemic prompted more customers to pursue it.
“A lot of people, especially during this past year, have been staying home, eating in their homes, but they also still want something that’s a treat, maybe not something that they normally would make by themselves,” Cline said.
Similarly, the 29-year-old flower subscription service at Abloom in Walkersville surged in demand during the pandemic as families looked to send flowers to their loved ones stuck in nursing homes. Lori Himes said the service was originally called “standing orders.” She changed the name to a subscription service sometime in the past 10 years, she said, when it seemed customers were aligning more with the term.
“I know a lot of other florists are now offering these things, the subscription idea. So it’s being promoted a lot more, I think, so people are becoming more aware of it,” Himes said. “And it’s pretty affordable when you think about other things you can give as gifts.”
Some other companies, however, began their own subscription services specifically in response to the pandemic. Nikkie Byrd, owner of Sage Cakery in Urbana, just launched her Mini Cake Club this January.
The bakery typically specializes in large cakes for events like weddings or birthday parties, but the pandemic has greatly shifted the typical demand. The cake club was a way to get creative and offer customers something new and exciting.
“It’s a great way to try different flavors that we have available in kind of a small portion,” Byrd said. “Everybody likes cute little mini things, so it’s a 4-inch cake, it’s about 4-6 servings, and the flavor changes every month.”
The first month, Byrd made vanilla elderflower cakes decorated with snowflakes. In February, she made raspberry chocolate cakes with chocolate ganache. Customers are invited to pick up their cakes the third weekend of every month. They are also able to order a 6-inch cake instead of the 4-inch option.
Byrd said she got the idea after taking much of her business online. The bakery was closed to walk-ins from March 2020 to March 2021, during which time Byrd got to work updating the website for custom orders and daily items. The software she used to build the website gave her the option to make orders a subscription, which got her thinking.
“Mini cakes are kind of trendy right now; even in the wedding industry people like to do mini cakes these days for their guests. It’s a fun trend,” she said. “And I thought it would be a nice way to have people be able to join something that they can look forward to every month and not be committing to something huge.”
One of the first subscription services born out of the pandemic in Frederick was the Java Luv Coffee Club from Dublin Coffee Roasters, but owner Serina Roy said the idea’s inception came right before the pandemic shut the cafe down.
Roy was planning on launching the coffee club to celebrate Dublin’s 20th anniversary. But when the pandemic shut Dublin’s doors, she partnered with Frederick-based marketing firm ArachnidWorks to help reimagine the business’s website.
“Instead of using our online platform for room reservations because we had rooms you could rent on your phone in case you had meetings ... they adapted it to our coffee club and created a mail-order business from that, which is pretty tech-savvy,” Roy said.
The coffee club, which delivers unique coffee beans to customers in Frederick and across the country every month, has somewhere between 200 and 300 members. Roy used the club’s initial success to bring back her cafe team, and they converted a large portion of the building into a production zone.
Now that the cafe is open again, Roy has had to make do with a smaller seating area. Coupled with the outdoor tent, Roy said it’s still sufficient, but she’s currently working on moving the wholesale and coffee club part of her business to another building where she can have more space.
“I want to get to a production level of 500 bags a day for that,” Roy said. “Because it really saved our butt when the cafe was closed. So, I want to not ignore it again. I want to nurture it.”
South Mountain Creamery has been using the commercial kitchen in the former Hometown Harvest Kitchen location for making deliveries. Similar to Dublin, the business seems to keep growing, with South Mountain now offering fresh salad boxes and handmade condiments.
The service is still generating interest from customers, proving that subscription services could keep their popularity as dining and retail open back up to full capacity. Cline credits a lot of that success to the convenience the deliveries offer to families, couples and other loyal patrons.
Roy said she’s heard the same from people too busy to think about ordering coffee.
“They just rave about it because it’s out of their hands,” she said. “I think especially now, we all have a lot on our plates.”
