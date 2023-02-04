Fire in Ice Day 2
Buy Now

Joi Moses pours Fireball in an ice luge shaped like a key on Saturday. Moses works for The Agency, a real estate agency in downtown Frederick. 

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Wiley Collogan, 5, shot a black puck across an ice shuffleboard in downtown Frederick on Saturday afternoon, pushing back against his uncle’s blue puck.

Nearby, John Krincek was trying to read the green — or maybe read the ice — on frozen mini-golf course.

Fire in Ice Day 2
Buy Now

Matt Nisley plays with his nephew, Wiley Collogan, 5, on an ice shuffleboard using hockey pucks. Saturday was the second day of Fire in Ice, an annual event used to promote businesses downtown. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription