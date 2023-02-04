Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Wiley Collogan, 5, shot a black puck across an ice shuffleboard in downtown Frederick on Saturday afternoon, pushing back against his uncle’s blue puck.
Nearby, John Krincek was trying to read the green — or maybe read the ice — on frozen mini-golf course.
Saturday marked the second day of Fire in Ice, the annual event that brings people to downtown Frederick for fire performers, ice sculptures and ice games. Typically, the event is on one day, the first Saturday of February, but it was split across two days this year.
On Friday, people got to watch a live ice carving and fire performance from the fire dance troupe Pyrophoric.
On Saturday, they could mill around downtown and look at the hundreds of ice sculptures along North Market Street, Patrick Street and Carroll Creek.
Wiley’s uncle, Matt Nisley, was still playing the ice games between 3rd and 4th Streets with Wiley while the rest of the family went home. Nisley is from North Carolina and was thoroughly impressed with the event.
“The ice sculptures are amazing,” he said. “I have never seen anything quite like it.”
Erik Clements and Paul McGrath were also admiring the sculptures. They were working on the ice sculpture scavenger hunt, which sent visitors searching the streets for 50 different sculptures.
They’ve visited Frederick before, but this was their first time experiencing Fire in Ice.
“It's pretty cool, being able to have an outdoor event like this, especially [with] how cold it is,” Clements said.
And with so many people downtown, businesses were seeing an influx of customers despite the cold weather. The Record Exchange, which opened Saturday after months of being closed due to a fire, was jam-packed with excited new customers well into the afternoon.
Francesca Foret, an employee at Magpie Market on North Market Street, said the store always sees more customers and purchases during the first Saturdays of the month.
But Fire in Ice always is always an especially busy day, Foret said.
Her favorite customers, she said, are the ones who come to visit Frederick for the weekend and don’t realize they came during Fire in Ice.
“They're swept up into all of it and they get really excited,” she said.
Since she wasn't able to enjoy the sculptures herself, she said, she'd been asking people what their favorite sculptures were.
The sculptures were lined up and down North Market Street, but some of the most popular ones were along Carroll Creek. At some locations, there were ice luges, where people were pouring in whiskey or beer.
At the creek, Emek Kose was taking a picture of her 6-year-old daughter Olivia Helms-Kose, and her friend Addison Mayer, who is 7, in front of an ice sculpture that was ocean-themed. A tentacle was reaching out, and there was a fish, coral and a starfish on the sculpture as well.
This sculpture was Addison’s favorite since she loves the ocean. She wondered aloud how the carver made the sculpture. Olivia was deep in thought, thinking about the relationship between fire and ice.
“So fire melts ice,” she said, furrowing her brows and gazing into the icy tentacle. “And ice is way colder than fire.”
Sisters Camille and Ellory Gipson were visiting their mom, Natalie Gipson, for the day. Ellory’s boyfriend, Griffen Dresner, was also along for the ride. The Gipsons grew up in Frederick, and remembered how much they loved Fire in Ice when they were younger.
“I love how the city just comes alive with so much and all the community comes out to enjoy and all the businesses get to participate in a fun way and they get to show off their uniqueness,” Ellory said.
Dresner, who is originally from New York, said that Frederick’s charm had officially wooed him.
“Frederick never disappoints,” he said. “We always joke that the sun is always shining in Frederick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.