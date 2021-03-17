A year ago, Bushwaller’s Pub on North Market Street was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were serving their usual St. Patrick’s Day fare — corned beef sandwiches, shepherd’s pie and traditional Irish breakfasts — for takeout only.
But one year later, Bushwaller’s has bounced back. And while it wasn’t exactly the same, Wednesday’s festivities brought back some familiar sights.
A line of green-garbed diners waited on the sidewalk before 8 a.m. to take advantage of the Frederick pub’s Kegs and Eggs special.
Tim Bambrick of Brunswick said he has been coming to Bushwaller’s every St. Patrick’s Day since 1992.
On March 17 last year, he was moving his daughter out of her college dorm due to the shutdowns, but he still managed to get takeout from Bushwaller’s.
So this year, he went all out, donning a tall leprechaun’s hat, green shamrock suit and a face mask complete with an orange beard.
“I just love coming out and supporting Bushwaller’s,” he said, seated at the bar with a corned beef sandwich and beer.
He said he felt comfortable in the restaurant, noting many of the tables were empty earlier in the day. Bambrick’s wife and in-laws have all been vaccinated for the virus, which also makes him feel safer.
“There’s being safe, and there’s doing the right thing,” he said. “I think I’ve been doing the right thing.”
Countless others felt safe to patronize their favorite restaurants as downtown Frederick’s streets continued to fill with green. Brewer’s Alley, just steps away from Bushwaller’s on North Market Street, was running a variety of specials all day.
“It’s going great,” manager Elias Lazo said. “Everyone’s excited for the day.”
Emily Warren could also feel the excitement. Down the street at A Little Irish Too, Warren, the daughter of the owner, said she was disappointed not to be able to be open on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.
The pandemic also disrupted the competitive season for Irish dance, which she practices.
“This year, at least we get to be in the shop,” Warren said.
Prior to the big day, A Little Irish Too sold out of almost all of its St. Patrick’s Day gear. Irish-themed face masks, which the shop has been carrying during the pandemic, were a hot commodity.
“We can’t keep them in stock,” she said. “It’s crazy.”
While the energy was heightened compared to the past few months, it certainly wasn’t a normal St. Patrick’s Day for Frederick. Dennis McKinney, manager at JoJo’s Restaurant and Tap House, said while the bar was well-attended, it still didn’t compare to prior years.
“You get in your seat, and you stay there,” he said. “People are having a good time, but they’re coming in with a group and hanging with their group, and that’s it. There’s no mingling.”
Looking back on this time a year ago, when the restaurant shut down and then reopened for carryout, McKinney recalls a mass of confusion and uncertainty.
“I felt like I was coming into a new job every time I came in,” he said. “Because we had to make adjustments, we had to take tables out and put them in the basement, we had to alter the times we could be open or not, and it was constant.”
Now, the bar and restaurant is technically able to open to 100 percent capacity, but tables must stay 6 feet away from each other, which brings the total number of seats in the restaurant down.
Like his industry cohorts, Dan Caiola, owner of The Derby in New Market, was disappointed to have to cancel St. Patrick’s Day a year ago as COVID-19 overtook the world.
While he was excited Wednesday to have food and drink specials and bring in the Montgomery County Fire Department bagpipe band, it still wasn’t like the year prior to COVID.
“Wearing a mask all day long when you’re trying to cook or wait on tables or run around, there’s nothing normal about that,” Caiola said. “I’ll be happy when [restrictions end], but I also understand that it’s a process. Hopefully, with the vaccines and all the positive steps we’re taking to get the numbers down, we’ll get back to some more normalcy here before summer.”
