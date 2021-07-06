One lucky player in Frederick has won $132,330 with a FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers lottery ticket.
The Sheetz at 1600 Rosemont Ave. sold the $10 winning ticket July 2, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The winner of the jackpot — who has yet to claim the prize — will be the 16th person to take home the game’s progressive jackpots, officials said.
Progressive jackpots grow with the sale of each ticket until the purchase of a winning ticket, according to a lottery news release. FAST PLAY tickets are like scratch-offs without the scratching.
Lottery officials are encouraging the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location. Winners have 182 days from the date the winning ticket was drawn to claim the prize.
The winner can claim the prize either by mail, in person, by appointment or by dropping off the claim form and winning ticket at the Maryland Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.
For selling a winning ticket of more than $100,000, the Sheetz will receive a $1,000 bonus from Maryland Lottery.
The state lottery has awarded more than $28.2 billion in prizes and provided nearly $17.3 billion to the state of Maryland since its inception in 1973, per lottery representatives. As one of the state’s largest revenue sources, the lottery supports state programs and services such as education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment.
