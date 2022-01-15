One of the newest restaurants in downtown Frederick is looking to redefine what a cafe could be, say its owners, Audi and Michael Nagi.
Frederick Social, located at 50 Citizens Way in downtown Frederick, is the couple’s attempt to offer a little bit of everything, all in the name of getting people to be — what else? — social.
Audi, the restaurant’s founder, said she hoped to capture the casual feeling of a coffee shop in a space which offered more than coffee.
“You’re familiar with a coffee shop, where you go and hang out and grab a cup of coffee and some people do work there,” she said. “But there’s really nothing like that where it’s not just coffee. For us, there’s many layers to what we’re trying to offer here.”
The Nagis said they hope Frederick Social offers a laid-back, relaxed environment where customers enjoy snagging a bite to eat and a drink. To encourage the casual environment, the eatery is furnished with comfy lounge chairs and fully stocked with a board game library.
“Part of it is really providing a space where anybody feels comfortable hanging out in,” Audi went on. “It just so happens that our focus is around craft beer, mixed cocktails and wine.”
And there's quite the selection. One of the defining aspects of the new restaurant is a self-service tap selection, where customers can use cards linked to their debit or credit cards and pour themselves a beer, a glass of wine or even a pre-made mixed drink featuring liquors from Frederick-based distilleries the Tenth Ward and Dragon Distillery.
The Nagis say this unique system allows customers to pour as much or as little as they like and only pay for whatever they pour. Audi said since the computerized system keeps detailed records, it helps Frederick Social know exactly which kinds of beers are the most popular and when kegs are about to run out of beer.
Michael, who has the title of Frederick Social’s “chief social officer,” said he wants to make sure the beer selection appeals to as many people as possible, as opposed to only serving a few of the more popular beers, like the now ubiquitous IPA.
“We have some great, lighter stuff, like pale ales, blondes and pilsners,” he said. “And we have a lot of IPAs, but because I’m a dark beer lover, we also have some really good bourbon barrel-aged dark stuff, and some other stronger, darker beers that you don’t necessarily see around everywhere.”
But while beer and other adult beverages might be some of Frederick Social’s main selling points, they certainly aren’t the only ones. Frederick Social also offers an extensive menu, which the Nagis say they designed to appeal to a wide variety of needs.
The Nagis, who are vegans, say they’ve designed many of their dishes to be friendly to vegans or vegetarians right from the start.
For example, Frederick Social’s nacho platter — called “It’s Nacho Business” — starts out as a vegetarian dish, but those with more specific tastes can either modify the dish to be fully vegan or even add barbecue chicken or brisket. Many of the dishes also include gluten-free options.
“I think here, whether it’s food or drink, we have a lot of different options,” Michael said. “We have a very well-developed vegan menu, but we also have a lot of really tasty carnivorous options.
“Our salads are hearty and filling; our tacos will fill up a grown man, and our tenders will make a grown man cry,” he joked.
Customers order food either by flagging down some of the waitstaff or by going up to the order window. Then, they’ll get a text message when it’s done and they can go grab it themselves. Audi said she wants this to create a relaxed atmosphere where customers are free to order more food or get more drinks at their leisure, without having a waiter needing to interrupt conversations to ask if they need anything.
Frederick Social will also be supporting a rotating list of nonprofits, where a portion of the proceeds each month are donated to a different charity, starting off with the Heartley House in January.
“As a small business in a small town, we recognize we’re lucky to have what we have,” Audi said. “And there are organizations out there that are designed to help those that need help. And we have the ability to highlight that; we have the ability to bring awareness to really important organizations that are vital to our community.”
Starting this Tuesday, Frederick Social will be opening up at 9 a.m., offering a limited breakfast menu at the beginning of the day. Sundays through Wednesdays, the restaurant will stay open until 8 p.m., and it will close at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
The Nagis said the restaurant can seat approximately 200 people and will be adding an additional 50 outdoor seats once the weather gets warmer.
