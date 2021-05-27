Outdoor, pop-up dining on North Market Street in downtown Frederick will return this summer, but on a limited basis.
The city will close off North Market Street between Patrick and 3rd streets from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 26, July 24, and Aug. 28 to allow participating restaurants to place tables in the street for expanded outdoor dining opportunities.
The city offered similar opportunities on weekends last summer to provide restaurants with expanded capacity while indoor dining was either banned or extremely limited.
Many restaurants have also added “parklet” outdoor spaces to expand capacity, which will stay in place.
The city's aldermen approved the pop-up dining program in the spring of 2020, and it is permissible until either 30 days from the end of the city's state of emergency or Oct. 31, whichever comes first. The city's pandemic state of emergency remains in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.