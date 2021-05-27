Pop-up Dining Program (copy)
A series of water-filled plastic barriers were set up last year on Patrick and Market streets to give restaurants in downtown Frederick additional space for outside seating. The city is set to bring this back, but on a limited basis.

 News-Post file photo by Graham Cullen

Outdoor, pop-up dining on North Market Street in downtown Frederick will return this summer, but on a limited basis.

The city will close off North Market Street between Patrick and 3rd streets from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 26, July 24, and Aug. 28 to allow participating restaurants to place tables in the street for expanded outdoor dining opportunities.

The city offered similar opportunities on weekends last summer to provide restaurants with expanded capacity while indoor dining was either banned or extremely limited.

Many restaurants have also added “parklet” outdoor spaces to expand capacity, which will stay in place.

The city's aldermen approved the pop-up dining program in the spring of 2020, and it is permissible until either 30 days from the end of the city's state of emergency or Oct. 31, whichever comes first. The city's pandemic state of emergency remains in place.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

