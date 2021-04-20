Francis Scott Key Mall will be collecting diapers and other supplies for families with small children from April 21 through May 18. The Mother's Day Diaper Drive was made possible through a partnership with Care Net, the pregnancy care center with a location in Frederick.
Before the pandemic, one in three families struggled to afford diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank. It is unclear how the pandemic may have affected that statistic.
"This Mother’s Day, we are pleased to help shine a spotlight on this critical need for families in our communities," Angela LaPadula, marketing coordinator of the FSK Mall, said in a press release. "The past year has been challenging for many, but the pandemic has disproportionately impacted underprivileged young families. We are proud to partner with leading area nonprofits to expand their supply of these family essentials."
Packages of diapers, wipes and formula must be unopened and should be dropped in donation boxes inside JCPenney.
