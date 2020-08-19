For the fifth year in a row, the Downtown Frederick Partnership awarded money to downtown businesses to help them complete interior renovations. But this year, they doubled their funding from $20,000 to $40,000 and served double the businesses they usually do.
The application process began in February, when the country still seemed fairly "normal," said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership. Come March, however, it was clear how much the community would be disrupted by the pandemic. The partnership reconsidered whether it was still the right time for the program.
"We reached out to members of the downtown business community and they said, 'Yes, we still want this. This is very helpful for us,'" Norman said. "It won’t work for everybody, but enough people said this would be helpful to them at this time, that we decided to move forward."
This year, nine businesses received grant money, which is double the four or five that usually receive funding. The businesses that received grant money were North Market Pop Shop, Cucina Massi, Idiom Brewing, Artisanal Hair, Frederick Coffee Company and Cafe, Hometown Harvest Kitchen, Pretzel & Pizza Creations, Smoketown Creekside and the Tasting Room.
Michelle Schaffer, owner of the Pop Shop, was happy to receive funding this year, after initially receiving one of the original grants in 2015. Last December, she decided to expand the business into the space next door — formerly the Christian Science Reading Room — and started renovations in February. By the time the pandemic began, it was too late to stop the work.
"We had just knocked that hole in the wall a week before everything shut down. So there wasn't any going back at that point," Schaffer said. "It really helped us continue forward and have the opportunity to feel confident in making the changes that we were already planning on making."
The shop has two windows and is not allowing any customers inside at this time. Schaffer did not have to lay anyone off, and credits some of that to having more of the construction taken care of by the grant.
The Pop Shop's new room was originally intended to be used as an events space for birthday parties and tastings, or to be used as additional seating. However, with the pandemic, those plans are on hold.
Schaffer instead plans to use the additional space as a room where customers can shop for soda without having to be in the main part of the shop, where employees are running the takeaway windows.
In addition to the increase in funding, the Downtown Frederick Partnership also removed the mandatory match. In prior years, the grant required for the project to be funded half with partnership money and half with the business' own money. Now, projects can be 100 percent grant-funded.
"We received the strongest response we've ever received for the Mission: Interior program," Norman said. "And so that made it feel like we were providing what the business community really needed at that time."
Cucina Massi on East Patrick Street was also undergoing renovations to turn the former Nido's restaurant into a new, vibrant establishment. They applied for the funding in March to supplement their own funds and renovate more areas of the building.
"We were able to further enhance the look of the patio so the landscaping, anything to further enhance the look of the place," owner Dante Liberatore said.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership still has some funding available for their program to update business facades, as well as a program to improve fire safety.
Norman said the partnership is currently working with the money they have, while keeping an eye on the status of funding from the state. The Community Legacy Fund usually provides grant money to the partnership and the city of Frederick, and announces its allocations in July. But with the pandemic this year, the partnership has not heard back yet.
"If and when they become available, we apply jointly with the city of Frederick, and we will certainly do that as soon as we know," Norman said, "but we don’t have any information to indicate what's going to happen going forward."
