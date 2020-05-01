Medical professionals and first responders working countless hours to keep residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic will deserve a night out when all of this is over.
And the Weinberg Center for the Arts is helping with that.
Members of the center’s Community Outreach Committee recently launched The Intermission Project, a new initiative designed in conjunction with #GivingTuesdayNow to help raise money for free tickets for healthcare workers, front-line employees and those who are struggling economically due to COVID-19.
#GivingTuesdayNow, set for this Tuesday, is a global day of giving created as an emergency response to the virus. Like the traditional Giving Tuesday set each year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofit organizations around the world.
“It’s just another way to help people enjoy what we offer,” said Barbara Hiller, the marketing manager for the Weinberg. “Even though we can’t give it to them right now [it's] the idea that they’ll be able to when we are open again come see a show, even if they don’t have the money to buy a ticket or as a thank you for everything they did during this period. It’s something we’re excited about.”
To learn more about the project and to donate go to: https://weinbergcenter.org/the-intermission-project/.
