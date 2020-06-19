If you've ever been stuck waiting at Glory Doughnuts at 7 a.m. in a line that extends out the door, do-nut panic: a much-"kneaded" expansion is on the way.
The wildly popular vegan doughnut shop and diner announced this week they'll be expanding to a second location in Frederick.
Shop owners Alissa and Keirsten Straiter announced on social media they'll be moving into the former Serenity Tea Room location at 162 W. Patrick St.
Glory Dough & Diner is expected to begin selling doughnuts by August, and the front of the house will open for customers by October, according to the social media post.
Their current location at 244 E. Church St. opened in May 2015. Their focus on vegan ingredients and a menu filled with comfort food made them an immediate hit in the community. Many mornings, residents will line up waiting before the restaurant opens to grab doughnuts. Their current location, a relatively small, narrow spot, can sometimes mean lines form from the register and extend outside.
The company also launched a new T-shirt line to go along with their expansion that also is a nod to Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.
At the additional location, Glory Doughnuts plans to offer custom orders, bulk orders, event hosting, a bar, lounge and a live music space.
