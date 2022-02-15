Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley will be hosting a “hiring spree” at all locations on Feb. 18.
The hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Goodwill locations in Frederick and Carroll counties.
The nonprofit organization is looking to fill positions at both the entry-level and management level in its retail facilities, with additional positions available in the warehouse and in transportation.
Interviews for warehouse positions will take place at 6413 English Muffin Way, Frederick. All other interviews will occur at the stores themselves.
Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to “dress professionally and have a positive attitude.”
More information about open positions can be found at jobs.goodwillaz.org.
