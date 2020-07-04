People mingled around Sky Stage in Frederick perusing the products of Black-owned businesses and creators at The Soul Street Market Pop-Up.
The event at the open-air venue on Carroll Street on Saturday was the first by the collective SOUL Street, which stands for "Sustaining Our Unique Legacy." SOUL Street founder Shana Knight said the purpose of SOUL Street is to uplift the Black-owned business community in Frederick.
"After all the George Floyd stuff, and the Breonna Taylor stuff resurfacing, and all the different social injustices going on in our country and in our community, people were looking for ways they could give back," Knight said.
She began researching the Black business community and how specifically supporting Black businesses can make a difference in the long-run. She wanted to use her skills in marketing to help organize something that could make a real change.
"This time, something's different about this. Things like this happen, people are outraged and talk about it and then the next thing comes up, and then we start talking about the next thing," Knight said. "But this time is different."
Knight said the idea came about when she saw a friend post on Facebook about how Frederick needs a Black-owned grocery store. She commented on the post, suggesting starting a Black farmers market.
Her friend called her and asked if she could actually make it happen. After a call for support, SOUL Street quickly gained 18 committee members and a plan to hold a large outdoor market on Aug. 15.
Knight said Leslie Ruby of Pop-Up Frederick offered them the July 4 spot at Sky Stage because her scheduled pop-up fell through. With only about a week to prepare, the team put together their first event with eight vendors. While the event in August will be much bigger, the organizers considered this to be their debut in the community.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, people were already lined up at Sky Stage waiting to get in.
Organizer Loren Brown said she was proud of how the 18 committee members came together to make the premiere event happen. There are several subcommittees to help oversee the success of SOUL Street, including marketing, social media, logistics and vendor outreach. Organizers at the door ensured that the event did not exceed 40 people, and directed people to use a separate exit from the entrance to promote social distancing. They also ensured all attendees wore masks.
Throughout the morning, a line sloped down the entrance to Sky Stage as customers waited their turn to buy flowers from Tasha Bowens Blair of Native Mountain Farm. Inside, her brother Jarad Bowens of Benefactor Events was the DJ an emcee.
He called the event "a wonderful opportunity to uplift our community from within." He often sees Black businesses not being as included or highlighted within the community.
"When we say support Black businesses, we don’t mean don’t support white businesses," Bowens said.
Vendor Kayla Slusher was selling her artwork, which includes wall art, motivational paintings and coasters, with part of the proceeds going toward her nonprofit The Slusher Tribe.
The nonprofit, which she began last year, aims to benefit the mental health of middle and high school students through art therapy. She is currently aiming to raise $30,000 to help provide free art programming and therapy to students in Frederick.
Knight said SOUL Street aims to do more in the future than just markets. She hopes to educate, inform, inspire and motivate people within the Black business community in Frederick.
"I do believe that there is systemic racism, institutional racism and things in place that do make it a little bit harder for African Americans to get started in businesses," Knight said. "And I want to be there to help break down those barriers."
