Harbor Freight Tools will open on the Golden Mile early next year, according to company representatives.
Construction has already begun at 1003 W. Patrick St. The company, which is based in California, has more than 1,100 locations nationwide.
Harbor Freight Tools will bring between 25 and 30 jobs to Frederick for positions, including sales and logistics supervisors, sales associates and seasonal workers. Some jobs are already listed at harborfreightjobs.com/retail.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Frederick for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president of Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a prepared statement. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Frederick area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
