Hoffman’s Market has been a fixture on Thurmont’s Main Street for more than three decades. Reno Hoffman bought the store in 1987 and ran it with his wife Sharon until his death in October 2021. His wife continues to run the shop, where she sells a variety of sandwiches and subs, soups, deli meats and cheeses, and soft serve ice cream, as well as convenience store products. They make their own roast beef, which everyone seems to enjoy, Sharon Hoffman said. Along with their sandwiches and subs, they offer sides including macaroni salad, potato salad and pickled eggs. Hoffman estimates that about half their sales comes from sandwiches and other dishes, and another 20% comes from deer seasoning and casings. Her husband used to process deer meet for local hunters until his health started to decline. They added a new soft serve ice cream machine within the past year, which has proven popular with customers. “It went crazy this summer,” Hoffman said. The COVID-19 pandemic caused some hard times, but Hoffman said they focused more on bread, milk and other essentials and managed to survive. That said, the shop is currently for sale, so this might be your last chance to try their sandwiches before they are under new ownership.

