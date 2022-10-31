Anthony Anderson said that if he won the Powerball $1 billion jackpot on Monday night, he’d let everyone know.
“You would hear my scream echoing through Frederick,” he said.
The Powerball jackpot hit $1 billion after no one won Saturday’s drawing, making this jackpot the fifth-largest in U.S. history, according to The Associated Press. The record is a $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016.
No one has won a Powerball jackpot prize since Aug. 3.
Anderson, 48, knows his chances of winning are slim, but he said he couldn’t resist buying a couple of tickets.
“You never know,” he said.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
The jackpot is paid out in one of two ways. It could be through 30 graduated payments over 29 years or in a lump sum. The lump-sum winnings for this drawing would be $497.3 million.
Then, federal and state taxes are taken from the winnings.
If Anderson wins, he first would pay off the home he bought in Frederick two years ago, then pay off his son’s college bills. He’d give his mom and siblings $1 million each.
After that, Anderson would check things off his bucket list, like traveling to Greece and Spain. His son would come, too, to experience various cultures, Anderson said.
Finally, he would want to build affordable housing in Washington, D.C.
Anderson bought his tickets at the Wawa on Ballenger Creek Pike.
Allen Haley, an assistant general manager at Wawa, said the store hadn’t seen a drastic increase of people buying tickets Monday, but he expected that to change as the drawing time got closer.
Earlier Monday afternoon, there was a line of about six people at the self-serve lottery station, he said.
As the drawing approached, "it will be back to the door,” he said.
His wife bought the pair Powerball tickets, he said. He’s definitely thought about what he would do if he won.
After giving $1 million apiece to his brother and sister, he’d invest the rest, he said.
Maybe he and his wife would buy a nice house on the beach when they retire, he said.
Not a mansion, though. It would just be for two people, and their son who would come to visit, so they don’t need much space, he said.
At Festival Major Liquors on Prospect Boulevard, owner Eric Van said the store had groups of people walk in asking for $100 to $140 worth of tickets.
The store is accustomed to hordes of people coming in for jackpots like these, he said, and people had been filtering in since 9 a.m. buying tickets.
Some are regular lottery players. There also were new faces trying their luck, he said.
“[We] do have quite a few newcomers, yeah,” he said.
There weren't many lines Monday afternoon, Van said, but he expected it to ramp up around 4 p.m.
Van said he didn’t buy his own ticket. Gambling isn’t really his thing, he said.
But Debbie Godbold, 59, of Jefferson, has him covered. She said she always buys a lottery ticket at Van’s liquor store when the jackpot gets abnormally big.
Every time she buys a ticket, she tells Van that he’ll get some of her winnings, and she’ll take Van and his wife to Hawaii.
“My family's from Hawaii and I tell them I'm going to buy property right on the beach and they're going to go with me,” she said.
Godbold said she was feeling lucky on Monday. She didn’t buy a lottery ticket for Saturday’s drawing, and she knew it wouldn’t hit since she didn’t buy a ticket.
She bought 10 tickets on Monday, and was sure that one of them was the lucky winner, she said.
Like Godbold, John DiMissa, 79, of Frederick, only buys lottery tickets when the prize jackpot hits record numbers. However, he wasn’t feeling as lucky as Godbold.
“Let me put it to you this way: I bought tickets last week,” DiMissa said. “I don't think I was in the same drawing everybody else was in because none of the numbers matched.”
But when he lets himself imagine winning the jackpot, he dreams of traveling to Italy with his wife, and maybe buying property there.
He would also give his daughters $1 million each and donate to cancer research, he said.
Even if the prize isn’t the full $1 billion after taxes, he thinks he can make a few hundred million work for his dreams.
“I could stretch that. I might have to cut back on groceries or something,” he said.
